Chucky Season 2 Episode 5 Review: Doll On Doll

Examining the mental toll Chucky's reign of terror has on the teenagers should have happened sooner, but Chucky Season 2 Episode 5 sent the narrative in a clear direction.

If you watch Chucky online, you know Jake, Lexy, and Devon have been going from one pressure cooker environment to another, and now that we're seeing how they're impacted, it makes the school setting more intriguing.

They're in an unforgiving environment, and peeling back at the broader mythology at play shows there's a lot to be excited about.

Lexy's self-medicating with drugs and alcohol has been a cause for concern, but without being able to tell anyone beyond her friends what's happening, what more can we expect her to do?

She's been pushed so far into this lifestyle that she doesn't see any way out.

I appreciate that she has such close friends, and while Nadine could turn out to be a villain, it's nice to see Lexy make strides, such as flushing the drugs down the toilet.

My hope is that one of the dolls doesn't try to get her hooked on drugs again because that would be right out of the killer doll playbook.

I wasn't entirely convinced a reformed Chucky doll would help move the narrative forward but would have loved for the Good Chucky to stick around.

It's hard to believe, but the series helped me (and the teens) sympathize with a killer doll. It's a testament to the writing for this particular iteration, but it also raises many questions about what's on tap at the school.

A doll-obsessed psychiatrist on Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 should have been a giveaway that sending the teens to a school for wayward youths was part of the Colonel's wider plan.

The final scene was chilling because the Colonel doll we've heard so much about appears to be going all Frankenstein on dead or soon-to-be-dead bodies.

Andy's survival wasn't surprising because Kyle was killed off-screen and then brought back, and they come together at the best of times, so it was inevitable.

Devon and Lexy's reaction to the events was priceless, but it makes me wonder how many dolls there are in the world and where Colonel Chucky originated.

Now that they know who is messing with them, they should hopefully be able to find a way to fight back.

Jake and Devon having their first big hurdle also wasn't much of a surprise.

Their relationship hasn't been in the best place since the end of Chucky Season 1, and it's clear they need to address some deeply-rooted issues.

Communication is key to the success of any relationship, but there's a disconnect among them that's worsening with every episode.

Something tells me Jake and Devon will have a clean break-up by the end of the season unless something changes drastically, allowing them to proceed as a couple.

There is so much to consider regarding the school plot because it's hard not to imagine the kids being split up if they survive their latest brush with the dolls.

Hulk Chucky's fight with Good Chucky was handled very well and highlighted two people on very different sides of the spectrum.

It's very similar to Glen's conundrum with Glenda. Glen knew Glenda had a mean streak but couldn't put their finger on it because everything about their lives had been shrouded in secrecy.

In many respects, Glen meeting the Glen/Glenda doll was an awakening of murderous proportions.

It was a stroke of genius that Tiffany kept the Jennifer Tilly doll captive while trying to keep up this ruse that she's the movie star, and it's delivering A+ comedy and drama.

Jennifer Tilly has played the role since 1998, and her performance is stronger than ever.

You can tell she's having the time of her life, which is probably why she keeps returning to the franchise.

It must have been surreal to act out murdering her sister, but the scene was pivotal to show Glen who their mother really is.

It's hard to tell where Glen stands in all of this now. They seemed ready to embrace these tendencies, but this show likes to subvert expectations.

"Doll On Doll" worked because it included most of the key players. Nica and Glenda will be back before long, and I'm sure the final three episodes of Chucky Season 2 will continue at an impressive pace.

The beauty of this universe is that you can never tell what's coming next, but however this season ends, it's hard not to think about it as the end of this significant chapter.

What did you think of Glen's murderous awakening?

Do you think they're trying to outsmart Tiffany?

What did you think of the real Jennifer Tilly locked in a birdcage?

Do you think things are coming to an end for Jake and Devon?

Hit the comments below. Chat with me, Chucky Fanatics!

Chucky airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Syfy and USA Network.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.