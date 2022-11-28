Watch Chucky Online: Season 2 Episode 8

Did the teens manage to take down the killer doll?

On Chucky Season 2 Episode 8, the teens celebrated Christmas, blissfully unaware the killer doll was back and out for revenge.

Meanwhile, Tiffany joined forces with her kid to save her other kid, leading to a big revelation.

Elsewhere, Nica had a revenge plan years in the making, but did she finally go over to the dark side?

Use the video above to watch Chucky online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.