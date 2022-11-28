Watch Chucky Online: Season 2 Episode 8

Did the teens manage to take down the killer doll?

On Chucky Season 2 Episode 8, the teens celebrated Christmas, blissfully unaware the killer doll was back and out for revenge.

What is Michelle Doing? - Chucky Season 2 Episode 8

Meanwhile, Tiffany joined forces with her kid to save her other kid, leading to a big revelation.

Elsewhere, Nica had a revenge plan years in the making, but did she finally go over to the dark side?

Chucky Season 2 Episode 8 Quotes

I'm still going to kill you, but I'll give you a head start. I love what you did with your hair.

Nica

On the first day of Christmas I killed Liv Morgan on TV.

Chucky

