Watch La Brea Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did Gavin manage to outsmart the Building's leader?

On La Brea Season 2 Episode 6, tensions mounted when everyone realized the net was closing in.

Meanwhile, Eve, Levi, Sam, and Izzy were forced to rely on a former adversary to lead a rescue attempt.

Elsewhere, Josh and Riley enjoyed some fun before a startling turn.

What happened to them on the road?

Use the video above to watch La Brea online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.