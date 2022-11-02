Watch La Brea Online: Season 2 Episode 6

at .

Did Gavin manage to outsmart the Building's leader?

On La Brea Season 2 Episode 6, tensions mounted when everyone realized the net was closing in.

Meanwhile, Eve, Levi, Sam, and Izzy were forced to rely on a former adversary to lead a rescue attempt.

Elsewhere, Josh and Riley enjoyed some fun before a startling turn.

What happened to them on the road?

Use the video above to watch La Brea online right here via TV Fanatic.

La Brea Season 2 Episode 6 Quotes

Scott: These are the exact same burns as Eddie had, and I don’t need to remind you what happened to him.
Lucas: I’m fine!
Scott: I need to take you back.
Lucas: No, Scott, there’s nothing for me here.
Scott: I don’t think that’s true.
Lucas: I made a promise to my mom. I want to do more with my life, and I can’t do that down here.

Eve: Silas helped design that building. If anyone can help us, it’s him.
Sam: Look, Silas fled this way. We could track him down.

