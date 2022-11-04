Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 6

Fashion week can be deadly!

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 6, the drama mounted when a young man was murdered the night of his big show.

Meanwhile, Cosgrove and Shaw had to track down a suspect with very little evidence and no witnesses.

Elsewhere, Maroun was shocked to find her own name on the defense's witness list.

Watch Law & Order Season 22 Episode 6 Online

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 6 Quotes

I guess that makes you the fashion police.

*After finding Sutton's dead body and realizing he's a fashion designer* Cosgrove

As someone who grew up in this city, I'm disappointed in all the anger and violence. But we do not give up! I believe in New York and even more importantly, I believe in New Yorkers.

Sutton

