Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 6

at .

Did Rollins choose to leave the team?

A case hit home for the detective on Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6 as she tried to move on.

Standing Up - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 5

Meanwhile, Olivia turned to an old ally to find out more about a cold case that threatened a group of people.

Elsewhere, Carisi had some big feelings about the state of crime in New York.

Watch Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6 Quotes

Rollins: What can you tell me about this party?
Spencer: It was a mix of Wall Street billionaires and tech bros.

Sexual compulsions start small. So how do we prevent them from blazing out of control?

Rollins

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6

Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6 Photos

Rollins Investigates a Rape - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6
Investigating an Underground Party - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6
A Masked Assault - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6
Finding A Witness - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6
Benson Searches For a Suspect - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6
A Valuable Witness - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6
  1. Law & Order: SVU
  2. Law & Order: SVU Season 24
  3. Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6
  4. Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 6