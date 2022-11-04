Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 6

Did Rollins choose to leave the team?

A case hit home for the detective on Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 6 as she tried to move on.

Meanwhile, Olivia turned to an old ally to find out more about a cold case that threatened a group of people.

Elsewhere, Carisi had some big feelings about the state of crime in New York.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.