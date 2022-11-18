Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 8

Did Rollins say goodbye to the team for good?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8, the detective started to ponder a future away from New York.

Meanwhile, the SVU hunted for a violent suspect who killed a detective's child.

Elsewhere, Olivia tried to come to terms with a big wave of changes in the office.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.