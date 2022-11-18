Watch Law & Order: SVU Online: Season 24 Episode 8

at .

Did Rollins say goodbye to the team for good?

On Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8, the detective started to ponder a future away from New York.

Going After a Sports Star - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 7

Meanwhile, the SVU hunted for a violent suspect who killed a detective's child.

Elsewhere, Olivia tried to come to terms with a big wave of changes in the office.

Use the video above to watch Law & Order: SVU online right here via TV Fanatic.

You know the expression one day at a time? Right now it's one minute at a time.

Benson

Man: The guys didn't mean anything by it. They just wanted you to get laid.
Aiden: If I have to explain to you why that's wrong, that's the problem.

Finding a Violent Killer - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8
An Opportunity Opens Up - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8
Rollins' Penultimate Episode - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8
A New Opportunity - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8
A Detective's Child Is Killed - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8
Desperate for Clues - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8
