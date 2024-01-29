Law & Order: SVU's Most Moving Survivor Stories Over The Last 25 Years

It's hard to fathom a world where Law & Order: SVU isn't part of the TV landscape. This landmark series celebrates its 25th year on the air during the 2024 season.

Law & Order: SVU has evolved over the years as times changed, but from its first episode, it has always been about empowering survivors and honoring their stories.

All 25 seasons are available on Peacock now, making it a great time to look back at some survivors we've met over the years.

In honor of SVU's 25 years on TV, we've chosen one stand-out survivor story from each season.

Let's celebrate together; scroll down to meet our favorite survivors.

Harper Anderson - Law & Order: SVU Season 1 Episode 10

Harper's case dragged on forever, and she became less sure of her statement over time, leading the rapist to get away.

Harper is one of the few characters to appear in more than one episode.

Her heartbreaking story was continued on Law & Order: SVU Season 2 Episode 3, when Harper returned to kill her rapist.

Yep, from the earliest season, SVU focused on the tragedy that occurs out of rape survivors feeling they have no choice but to take the law into their own hands.

Jennifer - Law & Order: SVU Season 2 Episode 4

Stories involving young children often pull at our heartstrings, and this was one of the worst.

It involved a little girl in a coma and too many adults who could have been responsible for putting her there.

When Jennifer is abused to the point that she's near death, Olivia Benson is determined, as always, to get justice -- but can she find out who's responsible?

And is it too late for Jennifer to survive even if she does get justice?

Katie - Law & Order: SVU Season 3 Episode 22

When a woman with Down's Syndrome becomes pregnant, her mother claims it was rape — but did Katie have consensual sex?

And was she even able to consent even if she thinks she did?

Katie's mother wants her to have an abortion as well as press charges on her behalf -- but is that what Katie wants?

This episode brought up questions of agency and respect for people with Down's syndrome and similar conditions who want to live as independently and fully as possible.

Hope Garrett - Law & Order: SVU Season 4 Episode 3

This story shed light on issues of elder abuse.

The survivor was a senior citizen with dementia who had been removed from a nursing home and was unable to articulate what had happened to her.

Talk about a heartbreaking story! This was also one of the first SVU episodes to address mental health issues and how they can influence survivors' abilities to get justice.

Alexis Campbell - Law & Order: SVU Season 5 Episode 24

When an abused child dies, it's always heartbreaking, especially when it was preventable.

In this case, a corrupt judge, played by Tom Skerritt failed to protect this little girl.

To make matters worse, he sends the wrong woman to jail in another case. But SVU is on the case, and they don't intend to let him get away with it!

Tandi McCain - Law & Order: SVU Season 6 Episode 5

It's bad enough that a college student is brutally raped.

But then she feels forced to recant to protect her stepfather, who had nothing to do with the crime.

What a disturbing story!

Maria - Law & Order: SVU Season 7 Episode 3

This is one of SVU's most iconic and most moving stories.

When a little girl calls 911 claiming she's been kidnapped, Benson is the only one who believes this is a real victim -- even Elliot Stabler has his doubts.

The moment when Benson finds and rescues the child is as emotional as triumphant.

Tommy Treux - Law & Order: SVU Season 8 Episode 14

Imagine being six years old and witnessing someone killing your mother.

To make matters worse, Tommy's father believes his teenage daughter did it.

Sometimes, all you can do is try to get justice and hope that's enough.

Lincoln Haver - Law & Order: SVU Season 9 Episode 16

Which is worse?

A gay football player who keeps his sexual orientation secret, fearing the team who otherwise idolizes him will turn on him…

...or that Benson accidentally outs him while investigating a rape case?

Ouch! This is one of the earliest SVU episodes to address LGBTQ issues, and it leaves Benson feeling guilty.

Kathleen Stabler - Law & Order: SVU Season 10 Episode 3

Okay, technically, Kathleen isn't a victim of anything but her refusal to get treatment for bipolar disorder.

But there is no real case in this episode, and the Stabler family's struggle to get Kathleen help is one of the best personal stories in SVU's long history.

Plus, this marks the first appearance of Bernadette Stabler, who returns a decade later on Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 Episode 2 with dementia on top of her bipolar disorder.

Cara - Law & Order: SVU Season 11 Episode 17

Cara's case was always going to be tough.

She was unable to speak or move because of advanced MS and her resentful sister was abusing her on top of the abuse she'd already suffered at the hands of her rapist.

Benson had a tough time getting Cara to testify and getting her out of that horrible situation!

Jenna Fox - Law & Order: SVU Season 12 Episode 24

Jenna Fox is both a victim and a perpetrator of violence.

She witnesses her mother's death and decides to go vigilante, coming into the squad room armed.

This heartbreaking turn of events leads to her death at Stabler's hand as well as the death of Sister Peg, a nun who often gave Stabler and Benson information.

Although it's not shown on-screen, Staber is unable to come to terms with all this death and destruction, and it leads him to resign from SVU, making this episode infamous among Bensler fans, who are STILL waiting for Benson to admit he's the one she wants to be with.

Ella - Law & Order: SVU Season 13 Episode 3

Any episode involving a pregnant 13-year-old is sure to tug at your heartstrings.

In the case of Law & Order: SVU Season 13 Episode 3, the girl tried to cover by claiming God impregnated her.

It's sad to think that this child was so indoctrinated that she tried to cover for her rapist in this way, and to top things off, the guy who did it gets killed before he can be brought to justice.

Reggie - Law & Order: SVU Season 14 Episode 13

Law & Order: SVU Season 14 Episode 13 was undoubtedly one of the most controversial SVU episodes -- not because of the story, but because of the actor.

Mike Tyson plays Reggie Rhodes, a death row inmate who may have been sexually abused and whose defense attorney ignored that at trial.

Despite the moving anti-death penalty story, many longtime viewers were upset that Tyson, who was convicted of rape in 1992, was allowed to participate in a show dedicated to survivors.

Leaving that aside, Rhodes' story is a sad one that shines a light on racial bias in the legal system, and the role trauma plays in many violent crimes.

Olivia Benson - Law & Order: SVU Season 15 Episode 1 "Surrender Benson"

William Lewis' torture of Benson makes for harrowing television, and it's so gruesome that many fans skip this one on repeat viewings.

Still, this episode is important because it's the moment where Benson experiences what the survivors she works with daily do.

SVU was never the same once Benson became a survivor herself (although she almost was raped during Law & Order: SVU Season 9 as well, it didn't happen.)

Amanda Rollins - Law & Order: SVU Season 16 Episode 10

On Law & Order: SVU Season 16 Episode 10, Amanda Rollins faces her history as a survivor when she must testify against the man who raped her in Atlanta.

Harry Hamlin is chilling as her former supervisor turned rapist, and Rollins at last faces the demons she's been running from ever since she left Atlanta.

This episode was more realistic than Benson's brush with evil, adding depth to Rollins' character.

It also demonstrated that trauma lingers years after the fact and that even moving to a new city and starting a new job didn't change anything for Rollins.

Avery Parker - Law & Order: SVU Season 17 Episode 3

Although SVU had featured transgender victims occasionally, Law & Order: SVU Season 17 Episode 3 was the first time they attempted to show one as a full-fledged human being.

This episode still fell into the tired TV trope of transgender people being victims of violent crimes.

However, it was a moving story about transphobia, peer pressure, and actions having consequences that kids don't always realize.

A large part of the story revolved around the kid who pushed Avery being tried as an adult, which was a miscarriage of justice.

Theo - Law & Order: SVU Season 18 Episode 8

Law & Order: SVU Season 18 Episode 8 featured a moving story is about a little boy whose mother is too much into the party scene to take care of him.

Although Theo is reported missing, and it turns out his nanny has kidnapped him, there's a moral question involved because of his mother's neglect.

His kidnapper had his best interests at heart, so is it justice that she's the one accused of a crime?

Notably, the six-year-old boy was played by Iain Armitage, who is best known as the child version of Sheldon Cooper on Young Sheldon.

Sandy - Law & Order: SVU Season 19 Episode 18

Law & Order: SVU Season 19 Episode 18 involved an escort who three soldiers brutally raped.

She not only suffers one of the worst, most violent sexual assaults in the show's history but has little chance of getting justice when one of her rapists is a commanding officer in the military whose subordinates are afraid to cross.

One of the witnesses, the shy young man whom Sandy was supposed to be with, struggles with whether to come forward because he is transgender, and at the time, transgender people were not allowed to serve in the military.

If all that wasn't difficult enough, Rollins is downright cruel to her because she is an escort -- by Law & Order: SVU Season 19, SVU detectives should have been way past that.

Nikki Staines - Law & Order: SVU Season 20 Episode 18

Nikki Staines, played by Callie Thorpe, was a tough-as-nails defense attorney who pulled out all the stops to get acquittals — until she was brutally raped herself.

She didn't want a lot of publicity around what happened to her, but it wasn't clear she would ever get justice, especially when it seemed a bunch of corrupt lawyers and cops were protecting the rapist.

Benson did her best to support Nicky on Law & Order: SVU Season 20 Episode 18, but it wasn't easy because Nicky's walls were high.

But the saddest thing about this case was how many people implied that she deserved what happened to her, or at the very least, that it was karma because she got rapists off scot-free.

Dehlia - Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 17

SVU has had many episodes revolving around porn stars over the years, but the one featured on Law & Order: SVU Season 21 Episode 17 was one of the most disturbing.

Dehlia was a ballerina who was secretly videotaped -- and then the video was uploaded to a porn site without her consent.

Her career was ruined, she was humiliated, and she didn't know where to go from here.

Her trust was shattered, and her ballet instructor was responsible. What a heartbreaking story!

Rosa - Law & Order: SVU Season 2, Episode 16

Trafficking stories always break our hearts. The victims are often people seeking a better life who end up forced into situations where they have to allow themselves to be used sexually to survive.

Law & Order: SVU Season 22 Episode 16 was among the worst. Rosa was a single mother who needed an apartment for herself and her son. She got one on the condition that she slept with the landlord's friends whenever they wanted.

Rosa was terrified to speak up about her situation, and she kept having sex with these men in her apartment while her son put on headphones so he wouldn't hear what was going on.

This was a horrible situation made worse by the knowledge that this kind of abuse happens in real life daily, especially in big cities like Manhattan, where victims seeking a better life are often vulnerable to this type of manipulation.

Deliah - Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22

Domestic violence stories are often as frustrating as they are heartwrenching.

Sometimes, survivors have nowhere to turn because their abuser defies restraining orders, gets let out on bail to torment them more, or doesn't get arrested in the first place.

Deliah was one such person. She was so desperate to escape that she tried to get herself arrested -- and almost got shot on Law & Order: SVU Season 23 Episode 22.

Ultimately, she killed her abuser, only to find herself on trial for murder -- and Benson seems to be the only one who believes she had a choice.

Aida - Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8

Aida was a transgender young adult whose father, an NYPD detective, did not accept her gender identity.

When she is murdered on Law & Order: SVU Season 24 Episode 8, her father tampers with the scene so that nobody will know his child identified and presented as female.

This story is as much about Aida's father coming to terms with his daughter's gender identity and the tragedy of never having expressed his love and acceptance to her while she was alive as it is about the case.

Eventually, Benson convinces him to come forward to help other potential victims of the same killer, making for a truly moving resolution to the story.

Maddie - Law & Order: SVU Season 25 Episode 1

Maddie seemed like an ordinary teenager before she disappeared. Still, an investigation revealed that someone had stolen a photo her mother had put on Instagram to make life-sized dolls that pedophiles could use for sexual gratification.

This case haunted Benson because she spied the missing teen in the abductor's van while driving Noah home after Rollins' baby was baptized but didn't act on her instincts.

Is Maddie gone forever? A promising lead on Law & Order: SVU Season 25 Episode 1 fizzled to nothing as far as she was concerned -- though the cops did find another girl who had been missing for over a year.

Benson didn't see that as much of a win, nor did Maddie's mother, but there's always hope for a sequel in which Maddie is finally found.

Your turn, Law & Order: SVU fanatics. What are your favorite stories over the years? Which ones do you feel like watching again?

Hit the big, blue SHOW COMMENTS button and let us know!

Law & Order: SVU's historic 25th season airs on NBC on Thursdays at 9/8c. New episodes stream on Peacock the day after airing.

Jack Ori is a senior staff writer for TV Fanatic. His debut young adult novel, Reinventing Hannah, is available on Amazon. Follow him on X.