Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 7

Did the gang manage to find out who attacked a marine with a genetic weapon?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 7, there was plenty to discuss when no one could tell what happened to the man initially.

Uncertain Deeks - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 7

Elsewhere, Deeks struggled with balancing work and home life when Rosa came down with the flu.

Kensi tried to pull double duty but realized she was pushing herself too far.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 7 Quotes

Deeks: Mom, I'm really excited that you moved so close.
Roberta: 84 seconds door to door. I brought my laundry.
Deeks: 84 seconds: Wow! That is terrifyingly close.

Roberta [carrying a box of donuts]: Good morning! Who wants breakfast?
Deeks: That's not breakfast. That's a murder weapon.

