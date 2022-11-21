Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 7

Did the gang manage to find out who attacked a marine with a genetic weapon?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 7, there was plenty to discuss when no one could tell what happened to the man initially.

Elsewhere, Deeks struggled with balancing work and home life when Rosa came down with the flu.

Kensi tried to pull double duty but realized she was pushing herself too far.

Use the video above to watch NCIS: Los Angeles online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.