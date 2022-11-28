Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Online: Season 14 Episode 8

Did Callen find out everything there was to know about Pembrook?

On NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 8, Kilbride helped his agent through a difficult time.

Uncertain Deeks - NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 7

Meanwhile, the NCIS investigated an arson attack at Global West Ventures Corp.

Elsewhere, Rountree connected with an ex, but a shocking development left him questioning the chance encounter.

Watch NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 8 Online

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 8 Quotes

Kilbride: I need an answer by the end of the day so don't dilly dally.
Deeks: Of course not. I'm neither dillying nor dallying.

Rountree: And you. You're [Sam's] partner. Why aren't you training for this [triathlon]?
Callen: I wish I could. I envy you guys. Unfortunately, I've got this thing. What's it called again. Oh, yeah. Common sense.
Sam: And he's afraid of sharks.

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 Episode 8

