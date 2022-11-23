Watch New Amsterdam Online: Season 5 Episode 9

at .

Did Reynolds manage to help a mother in need?

On New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 9, Reynolds had to get creative when a sudden turn of events inside the hospital caused a lot of concern.



Meanwhile, Max took a chance with Wilder and learned a hard truth.

Elsewhere, Bloom treated a young brother and sister in dire straits.

Iggy reached a decision about Martin as a former character showed up in New York.



New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 9 Quotes

I need my baby to be delivered today, otherwise I'm going to kill it.

Olivette

Do you wanna know why I get bad scores? Last week a woman complained because the woman next to her was dying too loudly. Dying too loudly! It's a hospital.

Lauren



New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 9 Photos

