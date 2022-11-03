Watch The Conners Online: Season 5 Episode 7

Did Darlene want to go back to her old role?

The Conners Season 5 Episode 7 found her snagging a coveted promotion that did not live up to what she wanted.

Meanwhile, Louise lost her job at Casita Bonita, leading to an opportunity to work with Jackie at the Lunch Box.

Elsewhere, Dan made a decision to do something nice for his wife when the world seemed against her.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.