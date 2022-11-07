Watch The Rookie Online: Season 5 Episode 7

Did John and Celina manage to find the killer?

On The Rookie Season 5 Episode 7, the pair witnessed a shooting but had to try to save the victim first.

Meanwhile, Bailey had been feeling off-center ever since the proposal, leaving Nolan to wonder what he could do to make her feel more comfortable.

Elsewhere, Lopez and Harper enlisted Lucy's help to investigate the gang-related murder of a local shopkeeper.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.