Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 22

Did the gang manage to save Negan?

On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22, the tension mounted as a surprising turn of events left everyone standing in a firing line.

Gabriel Searches - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21

Negan was a horrible man, but did everyone stand up to save his life?

Meanwhile, Carol and Daryl tried to find a way inside Alexandria to take back what they owned.

Elsewhere, Rosita and Gabriel set off on a mission to find their daughter.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22 Quotes

Luke: These guys in white gear, they showed up and... Said they were from the Commonwealth. And they just took over.
Aaron: But we made a deal with them.
Jules: Well, I don't know what kind of deal you made, but something must've changed because they're tracking us right now.
Luke: Yeah, and if they find us, we're dead. I suggest we get as far the hell away from Oceanside as humanly possible.

Negan: Hey. What's a person gotta do to get a little break around here? Soldier: What'd you say to me? Prisoner?
Negan: No, man, I'm not talking about me. My wife. I'll pick up a couple extra shifts so maybe she can, you know, have her workload loosened.
Soldier: The Commonwealth doesn't make deals.
Negan: No, I am not talking about the Commonwealth, man. I am talking about you.

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22 Photos

Max Watches - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22
Mercer is Ready - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22
Yumiko Wants to Save Eugene - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22
Pamela is Ready for Revenge - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22
Eugene in Court - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22
Carol in Denial - The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 22
