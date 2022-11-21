Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 24

How did the series end?

On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24, the gang battled a horde of zombies in the name of saving the Commonwealth and its citizens.

Meanwhile, Judith revealed the truth about her dad being alive and Michonne going on a mission to find him, changing Daryl's arc forever.

Elsewhere, several characters did not survive the final battle.

Did Rick and Michonne appear in the last-ever episode?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.