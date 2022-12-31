2022's Supporting Characters Who Deserve Their Own Show

Who watches TV for the main characters?

The supporting characters are usually far more interesting.

2022 provided no shortage of supporting characters running away with the show.

These are the scene stealers of 2022 whose spinoffs we would watch.

Commander Jett Reno - Star Trek: Discovery

The incomparable Tig Notaro brings her signature snark to the role of Chief Engineer but, in actual fact, is the reincarnation of TOS' Bones. Wait, that's not the right term since they're technically contemporaries. Emotional doppelganger. Yeah, that fits.

Who wouldn't give their port side nacelle to see a Young Sheldon-like prequel for Reno as a spunky and brilliant young engineer aboard the USS Hiawatha? Or as a candy-addicted cadet at Starfleet Academy?

Even a Short Trek where she visits family and her wife's final resting place? Maybe Reno will create a holodeck program where she can celebrate their anniversary. Notaro would kill that emotive opportunity with deadpan delivery.

In the absence of Paramount+ biting on any of these pitches, let's see Reno return next season as a regular versus recurring character. COVID and career matters meant she only appeared on FOUR Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 episodes. We can do better than that, Mr. Kurtzman. We must do better than that.

Lucia and Mia - The White Lotus

Although the fanbase is split on whether they deserve the amount of screen time they receive during White Lotus Season 2, they're undeniably fascinating. For one, they defy categorization.

They are often referred to as prostitutes, but whether they operate under a handler is vague, and they might better be described as some X-rated version of freelance geishas who will do anything to please their clients as if who will do anything to please their clients as if their livelihood depended on it.

They're also skilled long-game grifters clinging to every honeypot angle they can use. Underneath all that is a fascinating portrait of two vagabonds sitting just outside paradise.

A limited series spinoff could explore Lucia and Mia's marks of the week while tracing their journeys to get to some vague notion of elsewhere.

Clance Morgan - A League Of Their Own

Clance (Gbemisola Ikumelo) was a woman ahead of her time. She wasn't a baseball player like most of the other women on the show.

She was a comic book-loving, cartoon-drawing bass who loved her husband unreservedly and supported her best friend's unconventional dreams.

Can you just imagine a partially-animated comedy or web series where her cartoons come to life and complement her story?

Clance was a loveable, charismatic, vivacious force and deserved more screentime -- which she's poised to get -- given her emotional cliffhanger at the end of the first season.

Connie - The Walking Dead

Connie emerged as one of the best characters on the series the moment she appeared, and things only improved during the final season.

Connie's tenacity to find the right story despite the rot throughout the Commonwealth community should have given her more time to shine.

However, the accelerated nature of the final season left Connie with little in the way of a conclusion.

We know she's living at the Commonwealth, but a show featuring Lauren Ridloff front and center would be excellent.

Chozen - Cobra Kai

Chozen standing by Daniel's side at Miyagi's grave was the moment that hyped up the fandom, and Cobra Kai delivered a season chock full of the loveable but deadly assassin pledging his allegiance and devotion to Daniel and his family in the face of enemies and allies alike.

Chozen's comedic chops were an unexpected delight from the season, as well as his chemistry with literally any other character. Notably, he shined with the LaRusso family, Johnny, Mike, and his showdown with Silver.

Chozen emerged as the highlight of the fifth season and the ultimate scene-stealer.

By the season's end, many viewers were begging for a spinoff, us included.

Wyatt - 9-1-1: Lone Star

Judd's relatively new son was a great addition to the show.

Many new characters who present trouble to couples we would go to war for, like Judd and Grace, are often received with a cold shoulder. Wyatt is, however, a gentleman, courteous, and ambitious, and it's impossible to hate him.

Having his own show is something we can't tell what it would look like, but we would love to see him more.

The Ryder family is growing nicely, and he would be a welcome addition.

Dena - Ramy

Ramy does us the service of shifting the limelight on its characters. Although some of these characters, like Naseem, Mo, and Ahmed, have some bigger eccentricities, Ramy's sister Dena is too fascinating to ignore.

She has largely the same obstacles as her brother -- same parents, same Arab-American pressures -- but she's less broody, more entrenched in the formal economy, and more capable of holding down a marriage.

That doesn't mean her new marriage will work out. We're expecting a lot of doubts and obstacles, but that will be part of the fun.

There's also the potential for character expansion with her friend circle, that's pretty blank at the moment.

Haja Estree - Obi-Wan Kenobi

He's the best lovable scoundrel to come out of the Star Wars universe since Han Solo.

Too often, writers attempting to write loveable rogue characters forget the loveable part and unintentionally create an angsty man-child or an outright villain.

Fortunately, this wasn't the case with Haja. Yes, he likes credits too much, but, as his legit efforts to help children and Jedi Masters on the run from the Empire show, he is someone you can count on to have your back.

Plus, when you factor in Kumail Nanjiani's charisma and perfect line delivery, you have a character worth following anywhere in the galaxy.

Over to you, TV Fanatics!

Who were the scene stealers of 2022?

Which supporting characters deserve their own show?

Hit the comments below.

Becca Newton is a staff writer for TV Fanatic.