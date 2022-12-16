Blockbuster Canceled at Netflix

Netflix is closing up its Blockbuster.

The streaming service made the decision Friday to cancel the comedy series after a single season.

The series didn't make an impact on the streamer's viewership metrics, which typically spells doom for any series.

The series launched to tepid reviews in November.

Blockbuster starred Randall Park (Timmy), Melissa Fumero (Eliza), Tyler Alvarez (Carlos), Madeleine Arthur (Hannah), Olga Merediz (Connie), JB Smoove (Percy), and Kamaia Fairburn (Kayla).

"Timmy Yoon (Randall Park) is an analog dreamer in a 5G world. He’s spent his entire adult life dedicated to his first love, movies — a passion that's kept him at his first and only job, managing his hometown Blockbuster Video," the logline teases.

"Then Timmy is alarmed to learn that his store is officially the last Blockbuster in America."

"He now has no choice but to take action to stay open and keep his friends employed. Timmy and his staff quickly come to realize that being home to the last Blockbuster might actually be exactly what their community needs to rekindle the human connections they lost to the digital age," it continues.

"It also unexpectedly reunites him with his long-time crush Eliza (Melissa Fumero), who's recently come back to work for him."

"Will this battle to preserve the past be the push Timmy needs to step into the present? His employees can only hope so."

The series hailed from creator, writer, executive producer, and showrunner Vanessa Ramos, who previously worked on Superstore and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

The series did manage to have some humor, but it wasn't as consistent as you'd expect.

Blockbuster had excellent talent on and off screen, but the premise never really stood the test of time.

Netflix comedies rarely live as long as dramas. The dramas tend to have more buzz.

What are your thoughts on the demise of Blockbuster?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.