Dangerous Liaisons Canceled as Starz Reverses Season 2 Renewal

Reversing renewals is becoming a trend in 2022.

Starz has canceled Dangerous Liaisons, despite picking up a second season earlier this year.

Deadline first reported the news, revealing that the final three episodes of Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 will air as scheduled.

The series had been renewed ahead of its series premiere in November.

While it has been reported that Starz felt the show was in a strong place creatively, the numbers were not strong enough to sustain the series any longer.

The series has been below 100,000 viewers for its live + same-day ratings, even going as low as 52,000 viewers.

The premium cabler has not reported any delayed viewing numbers, likely meaning the show didn't make much of an impact post-airdate.

The second season was expected to begin production in Prague in 2023.

“‘Dangerous Liaisons’ is addictive, provocative and beautifully rendered,” said Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming at STARZ said when the show was picked up for Season 2.

“This prelude to the famed 18th century novel illuminates pre-revolution Paris at its most decadent. We are confident that by the end of season one viewers will be craving more scheming and seduction.”

“We’re greatly appreciative to STARZ and Lionsgate for their ongoing support of the show."

"We’re very excited to share Harriet Warner’s brilliant vision for season two, which will see our world expand and the relationships between our characters deepen in thrilling, dangerous new ways,” said executive producer Colin Callender.

Dangerous Liaisons is described as "a bold prelude of Laclos’ classic 18th century novel focusing on the origin story of how his iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution."

"Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton portray the notorious lovers: Camille who is taken in by the current Marquise de Merteuil (played by Lesley Manville) navigates her own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to take back control, and Valmont who will stop at nothing to regain his title that was recently taken from him."

"Their on-again off-again love story is the heart of the series. It’s not love… it’s war."

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.