Daredevil Star Reveals Disney+ Reboot Won't Be as Dark as Netflix Series

It's hard to believe it, but Daredevil is returning.

We've known that much for months now.

Netflix previously canceled the Charlie Cox superhero drama after three seasons, but a reboot, titled Daredevil Born Again is coming to Disney+.

The 18-episode reboot is set to film for 11 months ahead of a planned 2024 bow on Disney+, but what will the show look like?

Fans embraced the grittier nature of the Netflix superhero series, but it seems that will change with the move to Disney+.

Cox revealed in a new interview with NME that he thinks the show will be less gory at its new home.

“My opinion is this character works best when he’s geared towards a slightly more mature audience,” Cox explained.

“My instinct is that on Disney+ it will be dark but it probably won’t be as gory."

"I would say to [people hoping the Disney+ show copies the Netflix show], we’ve done that."

"Let’s take the things that really worked, but can we broaden? Can we appeal to a slightly younger audience without losing what we’ve learned about what works?”

It will certainly make for a change of pace if the series goes too young, but it's hard to imagine Disney+ fixing what isn't broken.

The aim will be to make the series more approachable for a broader audience, and that could be what keeps the show on the air for longer.

The 18-episode order is unprecedented, but it means that fans will have an exciting arc that will reach a conclusion.

“They said to me, ‘We’re going to be shooting in 2023’,” Cox said.

“I said, ‘Great, when?’ They said, ‘All 2023’. I start shooting in February and finish in December.”

The actor is happy about 18 episodes.

“I’m fascinated to discover why they’ve chosen to do 18,” Cox said. “I’m imagining there’s going to be an element to it that is like the old-school procedural show," he said.

"Not necessarily case-of-the-week, but something where we go really deep into Matt Murdock the lawyer and get to see what his life is like."

"If that’s done right and he really gets his hands dirty with that world… I think there’s something quite interesting about that.”

What are your thoughts on the show targeting a younger audience?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.