Days of Our Lives Shocker: Tamara Braun Exits as Ava Vitali

Ava's latest stint in Salem is over.

Tamara Braun confirmed this week that she was exiting the Peacock daytime soap after two years back in the role.

“Hey all you Days fans!! If you want to see Ava off, tune into DOOL today for her last day in Salem,” she wrote.

“Thought I’d share some of my memories from the last (almost) two years," the star added before sharing some behind-the-scenes moments.

"Starts at the end and ends at the start with my first nasal swab. Oh Covid!!"

"Thanks for all the love and support you continue to show me."

"I will miss you all!! Wait, I’ll still be here, you can find me on IG!! Much love.”

Braun initially joined Days of Our Lives in 2008 and won her first daytime Emmy award for the role in 2009.

Braun previously returned to the series in 2011 in the role of Taylor Walker, taking over for Natalia Livingston.

The actress brought Ava back in 2015 as part of the series' 50th-anniversary celebrations but departed in 2016.

The star then returned in 2020, and her final episode has aired, but since Tamara is never too far away from the show, we're sure she'll be back at some point.

The actress and character are fan favorites.

In addition to Days of Our Lives, Braun also starred in All My Children.

“Fingers crossed we get to do more together in the future,” wrote Days of our Lives star Paul Telfer in the comments section of the post.

Days of Our Lives has had an exciting year.

The series moved from NBC to become a Peacock original, but the streaming service has yet to announce anything about its performance after leaving NBC behind.

