Glee: Kevin McHale Criticizes ID Docuseries 'The Price of Glee'

Glee star Kevin McHale is not interested in ID Discovery's docuseries The Price of Glee.

The actor took to social media late last week after a Twitter user shared an article about the docuseries that said "key" cast members would appear.

“Show me this ‘cast’ you speak of. This is [wastebasket emoji]," McHale, who played Artie on the hit Fox series tweeted.

“This was the nice version, [for the record]. Don’t make me speak on this again," the star said in a follow-up tweet.

A trailer for The Price of Glee dropped last week. The first footage for the three-part limited series delved into the deaths of cast members Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, and Mark Salling.

“In May 2009, 10 young actors made their TV debut on ‘Glee,'” the clip for the event teased.

“By 2020, all of them would be famous. And three of them would be dead.”

ID Discovery said in a press release that the series would take viewers inside the lives of the cast on and off set during their time on the show.

“The cultural phenomenon and hit musical series Glee catapulted a cast of relative unknowns into international superstardom and literally rocked pop culture, but the show that sparked a new era of acceptance was also saddled with extreme devastation on the inside,” reads the show’s official description.

“Endless scandals, tabloid gossip and fatal tragedies plagued the rising stars on what was supposed to be the most joyful show on television. Now, ID pulls back the curtain on Glee to explore the harsh reality of fame with the three-part limited series, The Price of Glee.”

“Glee was a once-in-a-generation cultural phenomenon that bravely pushed up against social norms and generated groundbreaking discussions around sexuality, race, disability and family," says Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content, Linear and Streaming when the premiere date and trailer dropped.

"Each music-filled week brought joy to so many people, but sadly, even one of the happiest shows on television couldn’t escape the dark underbelly of Hollywood and the frenzy of burgeoning social media."

“While celebrating the show’s indelible mark on pop culture and its unprecedented success, The Price of Glee takes a hard look at the intense pressure that results from being catapulted into superstardom and sheds new light on the terrible tragedies that befell the cast and crew of Glee.”

Check out the trailer below.

The series drops all three episodes on Monday, January 16, beginning at 9/8c.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.