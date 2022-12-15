Henry Cavill Won't Return to The Witcher, Despite Losing Superman Role

Henry Cavill losing out on playing Superman again in the DCEU will not change the major recast planned for The Witcher Season 4, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Fans of The Witcher were blindsided earlier this year when it emerged that Cavill would exit the Netflix series ahead of its fourth season.

In his place, Liam Hemsworth was tapped to take on the role of Geralt of Rivia.

At the time, many observers believed Cavill said goodbye to the hit series to return as Superman, but as we learned this week, newly installed DC overlords James Gunn and Peter Safran announced their intention to take the superhero in a different direction.

The new movie announced this week will focus on a younger Superman, meaning a new actor will take over the role.

“We just had a great meeting with Henry and we’re big fans,” Gunn said on social media, adding:

"And we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future.”

Cavill was understandably taken aback by the decision, especially given that he was asked to reveal he would be reprising the role earlier this year.

“I will, after all, not be returning as Superman," Cavill said in response to the news.

“After being told by the studio to announce my return back in October, prior to [Gunn and Safran’s] hire, this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life,” he said.

“James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved … the best of luck.”

The news did not go down well with fans of the actor, but there was an uprising on social media with many thinking his Superman exit would clear the way for a return to The Witcher, but that will not be happening.

EW reports that Season 4 is set to proceed with Hemsworth taking over the role, likely meaning that Cavill will not be returning to the series. At all.

There has been plenty of speculation about why Cavill exited the Netflix juggernaut in the first place, with some reports alleging there was unrest between the actor and creatives of the show for the deviations from the source material.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said in a statement back in October.

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf."

“As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” Cavill continued.

“Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.