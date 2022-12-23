Outlander Season 7 Is On the Horizon: Starz Dropped a First Look and Premiere Date Today

Life has never been easy for Jamie and Claire Fraser, but their love is eternal.

So is the fans' love for Outlander.

Merry Christmas to all, for the end of the Droughtlander is in sight!

As an early holiday treat, STARZ is thrilled to release the first look teaser trailer and art for the upcoming seventh season of Outlander and confirms that Droughtlander will come to an end in Summer 2023.

STARZ recently announced several returning characters and new additions to the Outlander family, including Charles Vandervaart as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips as Denzell Hunter.

And, of course, also returning are fan-favorites Caitríona Balfe Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin Roger MacKenzie, John Bell Young Ian, David Berry Lord John Grey, Caitlin O'Ryan Lizzie Beardsley, and Paul Gorman as Josiah and Keziah Beardsley.

Last we saw our intrepid love-bound duo, things didn't look too good.

Outlander Season 6 found Claire struggling to fend off her demons and, in the process, raising eyebrows across Fraser's Ridge.

With the new arrival of a group of staunch Christians, the veil of evil from the everyday was already on the menu.

Claire's odd behavior and her clash with a local young woman hoping to win Jamie away from her put her in the crosshairs as being culpable of murder.

Book lovers will know what's on the horizon, but they, with everyone else, are eager to see what the next chapter brings the Fraser family.

The Outlander television series is inspired by Diana Gabaldon's international best-selling books, which have sold an estimated 50 million copies worldwide, with all nine of the books gracing the New York Times best-seller list.

The Outlander television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance, and adventure in one extraordinary tale.

Matthew B. Roberts, Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, Jim Kohlberg, Caitríona Balfe, and Sam Heughan executive produce.

Outlander is produced by Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Now, if we're being honest, we wish the Droughtlander was going to end a little sooner.

But time flies, and it will be here before you know it.

If you need to catch up on this wonderful show, you can watch Outlander online.

For now, check out the teaser trailer and let us know what you think!

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.