Peacock Delves Into the Horror Genre With James Wan and Ian McCulloch Mystery Drama

Peacock is expanding its horror offerings.

The streaming service on Friday announced a straight-to-series order for the untitled Ian McCulloch Project.

Atomic Monster’s James Wan (The Conjuring Universe, Archive 81, Malignant), Michael Clear (Archive 81, Swamp Thing) and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) will executive produce the new series.

They will work alongside writer and executive producer Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone, Deputy, Chicago Fire).

The untitled series is inspired by the 1988 bestselling novel Stinger.

The series follows a disparate group of people on a ranch who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon.

Stinger takes place during a single twenty-four-hour period in Inferno, Texas. Inferno is a town in trouble, driven to the brink by racial tension, gang violence, and a collapsing economy.

But things can always get worse, and they do so with astonishing speed.

“We are so excited for this adrenalized thriller about a group of people overcoming adversity, that’s both entertaining and emotional,” said Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“We know this upcoming drama will be in expert hands with James Wan, E.L. Katz, Ian McCulloch, our partners at UCP, and is sure to be a binge-worthy mystery for Peacock audiences.”

“When you bring together James Wan, Ian McCulloch, E.L. Katz and a bestselling novel by Robert McCammon, you’ve got all the ingredients for an incredible series,” said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP.

“We’re ecstatic to partner with Peacock to bring this thrill ride of a show to their audience."

Peacock is on the hunt for a breakout drama hit, and it looks like it will be zeroing in on horror-tinged projects.

The service ordered a Friday the 13th prequel earlier this year, which will surely have a lot of interest.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.