Peacock Delves Into the Horror Genre With James Wan and Ian McCulloch Mystery Drama

at .

Peacock is expanding its horror offerings.

The streaming service on Friday announced a straight-to-series order for the untitled Ian McCulloch Project.

Atomic Monster’s James Wan (The Conjuring Universe, Archive 81, Malignant), Michael Clear (Archive 81, Swamp Thing) and Rob Hackett (Archive 81, I Know What You Did Last Summer) will executive produce the new series.

James Wan attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Universal Pictures' "M3GAN"

They will work alongside writer and executive producer Ian McCulloch (Yellowstone, Deputy, Chicago Fire).

The untitled series is inspired by the 1988 bestselling novel Stinger.

James Wan attends the Halloween Horror Nights Opening Night Celebration at Universal Studios Hollywood

The series follows a disparate group of people on a ranch who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat. Inspired by the New York Times bestselling novel Stinger by Robert McCammon. 

Stinger takes place during a single twenty-four-hour period in Inferno, Texas. Inferno is a town in trouble, driven to the brink by racial tension, gang violence, and a collapsing economy.

But things can always get worse, and they do so with astonishing speed.

Producer James Wan attends CinemaCon 2022 - Warner Bros. Pictures “The Big Picture” Presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon

“We are so excited for this adrenalized thriller about a group of people overcoming adversity, that’s both entertaining and emotional,” said Lisa Katz, President Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“We know this upcoming drama will be in expert hands with James Wan, E.L. Katz, Ian McCulloch, our partners at UCP, and is sure to be a binge-worthy mystery for Peacock audiences.” 

“When you bring together James Wan, Ian McCulloch, E.L. Katz and a bestselling novel by Robert McCammon, you’ve got all the ingredients for an incredible series,” said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP.

“We’re ecstatic to partner with Peacock to bring this thrill ride of a show to their audience." 

James Wan arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema's "Annabelle Comes Home"

Peacock is on the hunt for a breakout drama hit, and it looks like it will be zeroing in on horror-tinged projects.

The service ordered a Friday the 13th prequel earlier this year, which will surely have a lot of interest.

What are your thoughts on this creative collaboration?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch December 10, 2022
What to Watch November 18, 2022
WTW November 12, 2022
What to Watch November 5, 2022
WTW October 29, 2022
WTW October 22, 2022

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Peacock Delves Into the Horror Genre With James Wan and Ian McCulloch Mystery Drama