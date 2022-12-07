Perry Mason Season 2 Finally Gets a Premiere Date at HBO

Perry Mason will be back on the case in 2023.

HBO announced Wednesday that the second season debuts Monday, March 6 (9:00-10:00p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Months after the Dodson case has come to an end, the scion of a powerful oil family is brutally murdered," HBO teases in the logline.

"When the DA goes to the city's Hoovervilles to pinpoint the most obvious of suspects, Perry, Della, and Paul find themselves at the center of a case that will uncover far reaching conspiracies and force them to reckon with what it truly means to be guilty."

Matthew Rhys returns to headline the second season.

The cast also includes Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk, Shea Whigham, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, and Fabrizio Guido.

The Perry Mason cast is rounded out by Peter Mendoza, Mark O'Brien, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock, Jon Chaffin, Onahoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, and Wallace Langham.

By the time the series returns, it will have been off the air for two and a half years.

It was initially billed as a miniseries, but strong numbers led to HBO picking up an additional season.

“It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind PERRY MASON,” HBO's Francesca Orsi said when the show got a second season.

“Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”

Executive producers include Jack Amiel, Michael Begler, Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Joe Horacek, Matthew Rhys, and Tim Van Patten.

The series is based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.

Check out the teaser trailer for the second season below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.