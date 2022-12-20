Sharon Osbourne Says She's 'Doing Great' Following Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne is speaking out.

The Talk alum was hospitalized Friday after suffering a reported medical emergency while filming Night of Terror, a show hosted bty her son Jack Osbourne.

Osbourne updated fans Monday with a photo on Instagram of her dog, Elvis, in front of a Christmas tree.

"Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the ❤️ 🥰," the star captioned the photo.

"Thank goodness! ❤️❤️❤️ 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼," her former co-star Carrie Ann Inaba wrote in the comments section.

"Elvis will take care of you!"

"Oh thank God ❤️," Amanda Kloots added.

Details remain scarce about what actually happened, but we do know that she was filming with Jack when the incident occurred.

Entertainment Tonight shared that Sharon fell ill at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, California, situated about an hour northwest of Los Angeles.

Jack issued an update on his mother's health over the weekend, revealing that she is on the mend.

"She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," he wrote on Instagram.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support."

"As to what happened to my mum — I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

Earlier on Monday, Page Six shared photos of Sharon shopping.

The outlet reports that Osbourne "seemed irritated after she spotted the paparazzi taking photos of her inside the store."

Sharon spent 11 years working on the CBS talk show The Talk, but exited in 2021 following an investigation into her comments on an episode of the hit series.

Osbourne followed it up with appearances on The Talk (UK version), Sharon Osbourne: To Hell and Back, Shopping With Keith Lemon, and The Five.

It's unclear when the new episodes of Jack's series featuring Sharon will air.

