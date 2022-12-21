Snowfall: FX Sets Premiere Date for Sixth and Final Season

Are you ready for the end of Snowfall?

FX confirmed this week that the sixth and final season would premiere Wednesday, February 22, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and streaming the next day on Hulu.

The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 10-episode final season.

Additionally, the final season of Snowfall will be internationally available on Disney+ under the Star banner.

"This was how crack began. Over the course of five seasons, FX's Snowfall has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction rock cocaine leveled upon the vibrant community of South Central L.A," the logline reads.

"It's October 1986 in this sixth and final season, as civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family. Franklin (Damson Idris) is desperate, forced to rob his Aunt Louie (Angela Lewis) and Uncle Jerome (Amin Joseph) after being wiped out by former CIA officer Teddy McDonald (Carter Hudson)."

"Meanwhile, Louie has taken over Franklin's role as Teddy's sole buyer, undercutting her nephew and creating a competing empire in the process," FX teases of the last hurrah.

"Franklin is now faced with losing everyone he loves and everything he's built, and coming through it all will mean out-maneuvering the KGB, the DEA and the CIA, as well as avoiding the LAPD's fully militarized, fully corrupt, C.R.A.S.H units."

"When everyone has their backs against the wall, who will they become in order to survive?"

Snowfall was created by John Singleton & Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, and is executive produced by Singleton, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Walter Mosley, Julie DeJoie, and John LaBrucherie.

Damson Idris also serves as Producer.

Andron serves as showrunner. Snowfall is produced by FX Productions.

FX announced Season 6 would be the end in April.

“I couldn’t imagine telling this story anywhere but at FX,” said star/producer Idris in a statement.

“I’m incredibly proud of the history we have all made. Especially the impact Snowfall has had on the culture."

"Very rarely does a TV show get to the sixth season mark and saying goodbye to Franklin Saint will be heartbreaking."

"But the family and relationships I’ve made on this journey will last a lifetime. I know John Singleton is looking down smiling proud.”

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.