Sonya Eddy, General Hospital Star, Dead at 55

Tragic news out of the TV world today as news broke today that soap opera star Sonya Eddy has died.

The General Hospital star was 55.

Octavia Spencer shared the news of Eddy's death on Instagram, revealing that she passed away on Monday.

"My friend @sonyaeddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel," the social media statement reads.

"Her legions of @generalhospitalabc fans will miss her 💔🕊️," Spencer wrote.

"My thoughts and prayers are with her loved ones, friends, and fans!"

No cause of death has been disclosed.

Fans and celebrities took to the post's comments section to pay their respects.

'Oh noooo. So sorry Octavia,' Parks and Recreation and Good Girls star Retta shared.

Ant Anstead wrote: "I'm so sorry x x."

Nina Parker added: "I am so sad to hear this. Sending you love."

"OMG! So sad. Love Sonya and enjoyed every minute she was on screen," a fan shared.

"Very sorry for your loss. May she rest in eternal peace."

"She was a beautiful woman inside and out," added another fan.

Eddy first arrived on the show in 2006 in the role of Epiphany Johnson and remained a regular member of the cast until her death this week.

Sonya also appeared on the spinoff General Hospital: Night Shift.

The actress also had roles on many other TV series, including Primetime Glick, Joan of Arcadia, The Middle, Legit, Mom, Crazy, Ex-Girlfriend, Those Who Can't Act, PEN15, and many more.

Eddy was a licensed vocational nurse and made her debut on The Drew Carey Show in 1995.

On the big screen, Eddy appeared in Barbershop, Daddy Day Care, Seven Pounds, and many more.

Sonya will be best remembered for her work at General Hospital, which won her many fans during her tenure.

Check out a clip below.

May Sonya Eddy rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.