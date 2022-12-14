Starz Sets Premiere Date for Party Down Revival

the long-awaited return of the hit comedy series Party Down has a premiere date!

Starz revealed Wednesday that the new season will premiere on Friday, February 24 at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming platform in the UK, Brazil and Latin America.

On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

The third season will consist of six new episodes.

Here's the official logline:

Ten years later, most of the Party Down catering team have moved on, including actor/bartender Henry Pollard (Adam Scott, “Severance,” “Parks and Recreation”).

After a surprise reunion, the gang find themselves once again stoically enduring the procession of random parties and oddball guests all over Los Angeles.

Scott reprises his role alongside original cast members Ken Marino (The Other Two, Veronica Mars), Jane Lynch (Glee, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Martin Starr (Knocked Up, Silicon Valley), Ryan Hansen (Bless this Mess, Veronica Mars) and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace, The Great North).

Previously announced new cast members joining in on the fun include Jennifer Garner (The Adam Project, Yes Day) Tyrel Jackson Williams (Thunder Force, Brockmire) and Zoë Chao (Love Life, The Afterparty).

James Marsden (Disenchanted, Dead to Me) is set to recur as a guest star.

The third season is executive produced by Party Down alumni Rob Thomas (Veronica Mars, iZombie), John Enbom (iZombie, Benched,), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Dan Etheridge (Veronica Mars, iZombie) and Adam Scott (Severance, Parks and Recreation).

Enbom also serves as showrunner. “Party Down” is produced for STARZ by Lionsgate Television.

The first two seasons of Party Down debuted on STARZ in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

Both seasons remain available on STARZ and for download or streaming via the STARZ app.

After months of rumors, Starz picked up the Party Down revival in November 2021.

“After more than 10 years, we’re excited to have the cast, many of whom are now hugely popular award-winning stars, return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at STARZ.

“The fan demand for a ‘Party Down’ revival is clear and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life.”

Check out the teaser below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.