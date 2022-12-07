The White Lotus Star Promises "Shocking" Finale

The White Lotus Season 2 has featured six episodes of drama, preparing us for resolution on the upcoming season finale.

Sabrina Impacciatore, who plays Valentina on the hit HBO drama, has opened up about the imminent finale in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

With so much at stake, fans eagerly await the season finale to find out how it all plays out.

"I can only say that what is going to happen in the final episode is shocking and people are really going to freak out," Impacciatore told the outlet.

"I remember what I read in the script but there are parts that are still mysterious to me."

"I knew all the scripts but every time I watch the show, it's so surprising to me that I need to watch it twice, three times," she added.

Consider us intrigued!

Viewers know Valentina survives because she is present on the opening scene of The White Lotus Season 2.

Viewers learned at the end of The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 that Valentina shared a night of passion with Mia.

Valentina was upset because she had feelings for hotel receptionist Isabella, but later learned she was engaged to Rocco, a fellow employee.

Mia offered to spend the night with Valentina after the manger allowed her the opportunity to sing and play the piano.

"It's a life-changing moment," Impacciatore said.

"I was thinking about that moment like the volcano Etna erupting. It's very, very important and it's going to affect her future for sure. And it's connected to another thing that I don't want to spoil accidentally."

"But it was very touching to me to make this journey, and to really feel it with my own feelings how much some people can struggle because they are not able to face their inner nature, because they're trying to deny who they really are."

Check out our finale theories, from plausible to unhinged.

The White Lotus Season 2 concludes on Sunday at 9 p.m.

You Season 4: Meet the Cast! Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.