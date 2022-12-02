Watch Big Sky Online: Season 3 Episode 9

at .

Did Cassie find out what Walter was hiding?

On Big Sky Season 3 Episode 9, she started to pick apart his story, convinced something didn't add up.

Teaming Up - Big Sky Season 3 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Jenny and Beau investigated the mysterious death of a rookie smokejumper.

Elsewhere, Emily found herself at Dewell and Hoyt while trying to keep busy.

Watch Big Sky Season 3 Episode 9 Online

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 9 Quotes

Beau: Okay, well, listen, your mom's going to be here any second, and she's expecting me to feed you, so you're gonna need to lie.
Emily: It's fine. I had some of that cereal in there. That expired a year ago.
Beau: Perfect. Told you those expiration dates are a scam.
Emily: No, it was stale.
Beau: Oh, you'll live.

Jenny: Where is Paige?
Walter: She's dead. I killed her.

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 9

Big Sky Season 3 Episode 9 Photos

