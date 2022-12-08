Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 11 Episode 9

Did Severide manage to help Det. Pryma?

On Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9, he realized there was a cost associated with such a big mission.

Carver and Gallo Clash - Chicago Fire

Meanwhile, Gallo campaigned for Herrmann to represent 51 at the National Firefighter's Association's Winter Conference.

Elsewhere, a familiar face made a shocking return, leaving everyone in disbelief.

Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 9 Quotes

Stella: Rumor has it you can be charming when you want to be, Carver. So charm this guy. Kiss his ass a little bit if you have to, just don't screw this up. We need you hear, to make us all feel better about our drinking habits.
Carver: We've come a long way, huh? You actually seem concerned about me.

Emma: How'd you end up at 51.
Carver: Chief Boden recommended me.
Emma: The Deputy District Chief, that's quite the endorsement.
Carver: Yeah, I guess, is this--
Emma: And how are you liking it here? I know 51 isn't always the most welcoming with new people. It can be a little, I don't want to say cliquey but yeah cliquey, has that been your experience?

