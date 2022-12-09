Watch Law & Order Online: Season 22 Episode 9

at .

Who helped the suspect escape?

On Law & Order Season 22 Episode 9, the team got ready to hunt a killer when someone helped them escape from prison on the day of his day in court.

Will Anyone Die? - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 9

Meanwhile, a hostage situation erupted, meaning that Shaw had to re-examine his conduct as the arresting officer.

Elsewhere, Price questioned his faith in the justice system.

Watch Law & Order Season 22 Episode 9 Online

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 9 Quotes

Elana: What the hell?
Shaw: We're here to talk about your friend, Troy Booker.
Elana: Why? What happened?
Shaw: He attacked a guard and escaped.
Elana: Good. I hope you never find him.

Woman: Excuse me, are you Nolan Price?
Price: Yes. What can I do for you?
Woman: You can let my son out of jail, stop pretending he's guilty.

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 9

Law & Order Season 22 Episode 9 Photos

Second Chair - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 9
Will Anyone Die? - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 9
Trying to Resolve Tensions - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 9
Shaw's Sounding Board - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 9
Was Shaw Fair? - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 9
Shaw Second-Guesses Himself - Law & Order Season 22 Episode 9
