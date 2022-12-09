Watch Law & Order: Organized Crime Online: Season 3 Episode 9

at .

Did the task force close down for good?

On Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 9, a meeting with Robert Silas went sideways, leaving everyone making plans away from the team.

Danger Closes In - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 9

Meanwhile, Bell and Stabler had to take creative measures to keep their team alive when the danger mounted.

However, a call from Benson left Stabler questioning everything he thought he knew about the criminal underbelly of New York.

Bell: Lord knows the whole time you were here you were doing things behind my back, so you do you, I guess.
Stabler: I've always done everything for the good of this unit. I never abandoned it.
Bell: Abandoned it? I'm doing this for my family. I'd think of all people, you'd understand that.
Stabler: Yeah, well, we're your family too.

Whalen: Merry Christmas.
Reyes: It's three weeks early!

Trying to Keep The Team Alive - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 9
Danger Closes In - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 9
The Case Goes Sideways - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 9
Rushing to Solve the Case - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 9
Taking A Risk - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 9
Creative Solutions - Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 9
