Watch Monarch Online: Season 1 Episode 11

at .

How did it all end for the family at the center of Monarch?

On Monarch Season 1 Episode 11, the family reacted in shock and horror when an arrest was made in the murder.

Roman Family Looks On - Monarch Season 1 Episode 11

Meanwhile, Albie was determined for the family to come together.

Jamie opened up about his past to Nicky, as everyone else tried to come to terms with all of the big changes.

Watch Monarch Season 1 Episode 11 Online

Use the video above to watch Monarch online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Monarch Season 1 Episode 11 Quotes

Earl: Did they actually think they'd get away with?
Gigi: I think they just crossed their fingers and hoped for the best.
Earl: Well they should've crossed their legs. This whole thing shouldn't have happened. Sorry, I tend to hide behind humor in times of emotional distress.
Gigi: I hide behind Tequila.

I understand why you did it. But there are things in life that can't e forgiven. Betraying my trust, breaking my daughter's heart? Top of the list. So you need to gather your personals and leave. If you ever step foot on the premise again, I promise, I'll dig a hole for you.

Albie [to Jamie]

Monarch Season 1 Episode 11

Monarch Season 1 Episode 11 Photos

Roman Family Looks On - Monarch Season 1 Episode 11
The Future -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 11
A Dark Confession - Monarch Season 1 Episode 11
Skylar's Plan -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 11
Profile -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 11
An Arrest -tall - Monarch Season 1 Episode 11
  1. Monarch
  2. Monarch Season 1
  3. Monarch Season 1 Episode 11
  4. Watch Monarch Online: Season 1 Episode 11