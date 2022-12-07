Watch Monarch Online: Season 1 Episode 11

How did it all end for the family at the center of Monarch?

On Monarch Season 1 Episode 11, the family reacted in shock and horror when an arrest was made in the murder.

Meanwhile, Albie was determined for the family to come together.

Jamie opened up about his past to Nicky, as everyone else tried to come to terms with all of the big changes.

Use the video above to watch Monarch online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.