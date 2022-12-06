Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 10

How did it all end for Thony?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10, there was plenty of action as Thony prepared to make a break for it.

Meanwhile, Arman and Nadia planned their most dangerous scheme yet.

Elsewhere, Garrett zeroed in on a suspect in Maya's death, but a last-minute twist changed everything he thought he knew about the crime.

Use the video above to watch The Cleaning Lady online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.