Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 10

at .

How did it all end for Thony?

On The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10, there was plenty of action as Thony prepared to make a break for it.

JD & Fiona - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10

Meanwhile, Arman and Nadia planned their most dangerous scheme yet.

Elsewhere, Garrett zeroed in on a suspect in Maya's death, but a last-minute twist changed everything he thought he knew about the crime.

Watch The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10 Online

Use the video above to watch The Cleaning Lady online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

TV Fanatic is your destination for the latest news, spoilers, reviews, and so much more!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10 Quotes

Arman: After all I’ve done for you and Luca, you’re going to question me now?
Thony: Things are different today. I know you want to help, but I’m not going to take a risk. Not with Luca.
Arman: I didn’t come for your permission. I will get the drugs, and I will kill Kamdar.

You’re right. I’m focusing on the wrong things. What should we celebrate? How about dinner tonight? We can toast to our future at La Habana again.

Nadia

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10 Photos

Sick on Birthday - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10
Demanding Answers - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10
JD & Fiona - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10
Making Her Case - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10
Growing Suspicious - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10
Having Second Thoughts - The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10
  1. The Cleaning Lady
  2. The Cleaning Lady Season 2
  3. The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10
  4. Watch The Cleaning Lady Online: Season 2 Episode 10