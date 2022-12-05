The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10 Review: Trust

Thony was on the warpath to save her son, and she wasn't letting anyone stand in her way, not even Arman.

Thony interfered with Arman and Nadia's plan to kill Robert on The Cleaning Lady Season 2 Episode 10. She even involved Garrett, which worsened matters for Arman.

Thony meant well, but she made things more dangerous for almost everyone in her life. Will they trust her moving forward?

Thony was a protective mother, and seeing her son not even able to blow out his birthday candles terrified her.

We haven't gotten many sweet Arman and Thony scenes recently, so it was nice to see him reassure her that they would get through it together.

We’ve been here before. We’ll get through this again. Arman Permalink: We’ve been here before. We’ll get through this again.

Permalink: We’ve been here before. We’ll get through this again.

That loving feeling didn't last long, though, since soon Arman and Thony were arguing again. Arman was used to playing Thony's hero, so he felt offended that Thony wouldn't let him try to find Luca's meds.

Arman: After all I’ve done for you and Luca, you’re going to question me now?

Thony: Things are different today. I know you want to help, but I’m not going to take a risk. Not with Luca.

Arman: I didn’t come for your permission. I will get the drugs, and I will kill Kamdar.

Permalink: I didn’t come for your permission. I will get the drugs, and I will kill Kamdar.

Permalink: I didn’t come for your permission. I will get the drugs, and I will kill Kamdar.

While Thony had good intentions, she alienated everyone in her life. Since she couldn't convince Arman or Nadia to halt their plan, she contacted Garrett, who also hated she worked for Robert.

For once, Garrett and Arman agreed that there had to be a better way to get Luca's medication. Garrett worried that Thony was into deep, just like Maya had been.

Garrett: What kind of game are you playing, Thony? You think you’re in control of making side deals with criminals, but you’re not. You keep going down this path, and you’re going end up dead just like Maya, and I won’t be able to protect you.

Thony: I’m sorry about Maya, but you can’t get justice if Kamdar is dead, can you?

Permalink: I’m sorry about Maya, but you can’t get justice if Kamdar is dead, can you?

Permalink: I’m sorry about Maya, but you can’t get justice if Kamdar is dead, can you?

Thony messed up by asking Garrett to watch Arman, not realizing that Nadia was poisoning Robert. She made things worse by saving Robert and aroused suspicion with all the orders she yelled. She saved his life but made herself a suspect.

By Thony working for Robert and the FBI, she put her family in harm's way. JD has taken the brunt of the responsibility of taking care of Fiona and the kids. He and Fiona sparkle; hopefully, the two of them can be happy once things aren't so intense.

While it may seem heavy-handed, JD has a right to be concerned about Robert's muscle guards. They nearly attacked him, and what if they scared one of the kids?

JD doesn't want to keep Fiona from Jaz, but he's also not used to Thony and her mess. He only cared about keeping his daughter safe.

It almost seemed like a bad omen. Is something about to happen to Fiona or the kids where her hand will be forced? We hope not, but it's been an intense ride.

Nadia (Eva De Dominici) has been shining this season. She's a badass queen who's after what she wants and plays the game to get it. She knew her way around Robert's office and how to decipher which medications he took.

Unlike Arman, Nadia didn't have the stomach for murder and cared more about protecting him. She hated that she'd risk anything for him, but they still had to help Thony, who kept getting in their way.

Nadia: You mean she needs them? Armando, I’m risking my life to save yours.

Arman: Nadia, her son needs them, and this is not up for debate.

Permalink: Nadia, her son needs them, and this is not up for debate.

Permalink: Nadia, her son needs them, and this is not up for debate.

Both ladies had a goal, but Nadia was yet another person who called Thony selfish and mentioned she never thought of the consequences. Thony only thought of herself and Luca, not anyone outside her bubble.

Thony: I know what you’re planning to do to Kamdar. You have to wait.

Nadia: Here, you are dictating terms again.

Thony: My son’s life depends on it. Please. I wouldn’t be here begging you if I didn’t have to.

Nadia: Haven’t we already helped your son enough? Didn’t he already get a transplant in Mexico?

Permalink: Haven’t we already helped your son enough? Didn’t he already get a transplant in Mexico?

Permalink: Haven’t we already helped your son enough? Didn’t he already get a transplant in Mexico?

I love watching the ladies go at it since they usually both have valid points. Nadia was harsh, but Robert would kill Arman since he was no longer helpful. They need to think of themselves too.

It's one of the most complex decisions to kill someone to protect someone else. Eva De Dominici showed Nadia's layered emotional performance as she hesitated before she crushed those pills and added them to Robert's champagne.

She played her part beautifully, making it seem like she wanted to toast their success and new relationship instead of plying Robert with drugged champagne.

Robert: To our new beginning.

Nadia: To our new beginning.

Permalink: To our new beginning.

Permalink: To our new beginning.

Nadia pretended to be concerned, but she never rushed to call 911. She only played the dutiful girlfriend once Robert woke up, so they wouldn't throw off suspicion. How long will that work?

I couldn't believe Thony asked Garrett to ensure Arman didn't kill Robert. Did she remember that Garrett and Arman hate each other? Garrett had ammunition to murder Arman himself with the intel that he shot Maya. That was so dumb.

As usual, Garrett let his emotions get the better of him and held Arman at gunpoint, threatening him.

It's sad how much Garrett fell for his informants. He loved Maya, and he thought Thony was innocent too. Little did he know that Thony was there night too.

Arman set the record straight, and it nearly broke Garret's heart.

"Trust" set the stage for the upcoming Season 2 finale. What surprises do you think the two-hour finale will bring?

The Cleaning Lady Season 2 has been darker, so it would be great to see some payoff and happiness. We would also appreciate seeing Arman choose between Thony and Nadia.

It hasn't been fair to string either woman along, and while it's been one of the more exciting TV love triangles, it's starting to drag.

If there are any more casualties, who will survive this season?

Over to you, Cleaning Lady Fanatics. Will Thony's relationship with Arman or Garrett survive after what she did?

Has Fiona gotten in too deep with Thony's mess? Will Robert suspect Nadia? Comment below:

If you've missed any of the episodes, you could watch The Cleaning Lady online via TV Fanatic.

The Cleaning Lady airs at 9/8c on Mondays on FOX.

Trust Review Editor Rating: 4.5 / 5.0 4.5 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 5.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Rating: 5.0 / 5.0 ( 1 Vote) 4.5 / 5.0

Laura Nowak is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.