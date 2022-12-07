Watch The Resident Online: Season 6 Episode 10

Did Conrad and Kyle manage to turn a corner?

On The Resident Season 6 Episode 10, the pair were back in contact after five years when Nic's dad arrived at the hospital with a low heart rate.

Meanwhile, Billie advised her patient against surgery, but her family ignored her view on the matter.

Elsewhere, Cade mustered up the courage to confront Ian about his addiction.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.