Watch The Resident Online: Season 6 Episode 10

Did Conrad and Kyle manage to turn a corner?

On The Resident Season 6 Episode 10, the pair were back in contact after five years when Nic's dad arrived at the hospital with a low heart rate.

Heart and Soul of ER

Meanwhile, Billie advised her patient against surgery, but her family ignored her view on the matter.

Elsewhere, Cade mustered up the courage to confront Ian about his addiction.

Watch The Resident Season 6 Episode 10 Online

The Resident Season 6 Episode 10 Quotes

Gigi: You look different from the pictures daddy showed me.
Kyle: More handsome, I hope. You showed her pictures?
Conrad: Of course. I wanted her to know her grandfather.

Kyle: Preschool. What kind of kid would want to go to pre-school at a hospital?
Devon: There's one kid there you might know.
Kyle: Gigi. Gigi?
Devon: She's in kindergarten, so we see her a lot around here.

The Resident Season 6 Episode 10 Photos

Closing in - tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 10
Researching a Case -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 10
Dangrous Patient -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 10
Over Files - The Resident Season 6 Episode 10
Gigi and Grandpa - The Resident Season 6 Episode 10
Treating Kyle -tall - The Resident Season 6 Episode 10
