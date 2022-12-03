What to Watch: Doom Patrol, George & Tammy, His Dark Materials

Once upon a time, there was a lack of new shows in December.

With the rise of streaming, there is plenty to watch this coming week.

Check out our recommendations below.

Saturday, December 3

8/7c A New Orleans Noel (Lifetime)

Lifetime veteran Keshia Knight Pulliam stars in this heartwarming, star-studded film alongside her husband, Brad James, and the legendary Patti LaBelle in this sweet movie that explores love, found family, and grief in the beautiful city of New Orleans.

Grace connects with an old classmate and friendly rival while working on the iconic Praline Queen’s home and founds family and love along the way.

Don’t forget to check out our exclusive interview with the co-writer and director, Angela Tucker

.

Sunday, December 4

8/7c Family Law (The CW)

This Sunday’s episode is all about motherhood. Abby and Daniel defend two sisters whose estranged mother wants parental support.

The case triggers Abby to analyze her relationship with her daughter. Lucy missed her late mother as the anniversary of her death approaches.

Harry makes a blunder in a speech that could cost him his career.

9/8c The Rookie (ABC)

It’s the two-hour winter finale, and it’s going to be EXPLOSIVE.

Nolan and the gang are in a race against time to stop someone going on a rampage.

Explosives are strapped to a driver, and The Rookie channels Speed when it comes to figuring out how to stop the explosion and keep everyone alive.

And the first hour will likely be filmed via body cams!

9/8c Dangerous Liaisons (STARZ)

Camille crashes Jean de Merteuil’s engagement party, where she puts her ear to the ground and learns enough secrets to potentially turn her luck around.

Pascal learns some harsh truths about Camille form Jacqueline – but who is more trustworthy? Meanwhile, Jacqueline’s husband gets an intrepid visitor.

Who are your friends and who are your enemies? It’s impossible to say on Dangerous Liaisons.

9/8c George & Tammy (Showtime)

Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain star as country music legends George Jones and Tammy Wynette in a six-episode biographical miniseries.

John Hillcoat (The Road) directs the series, which is adapted from Georgette Jones' book The Three of Us by Abe Sylvia, while Steve Zahn, Walton Goggins, and Kelly McCormack also star.

Monday, December 5

Days of Our Lives (Peacock)

We knew things weren’t going to go well when Eric ran away from the bottle, only to stumble across a drunk EJ and Nicole in each other’s arms.

But when Eric ends up sharing a jail cell with Paulina, will he come to his senses? Or is this only the beginning of his downward spiral?

As for EJ, is Ava continuing to torment him, or is he hallucinating?

9/8c The Cleaning Lady (FOX)

Arman and Nadia’s plan to kill Robert clashes with Thony’s plan since she needs Robert for Luca’s medications.

Thony makes a decision that alters everyone’s lives and puts Arman in more decision.

Once Garrett learns of Arman’s involvement in Maya’s death, how will he react? Don’t miss any of the action.

9/8c His Dark Materials (HBO)

Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) are back in the third and final season of His Dark Materials.

As Lord Asriel (James McAvoy) prepares for a war against Heaven, Will and Lyra must journey across the worlds, but they must be ready to lose everything they hold dear.

This fantasy epic premieres with two back-to-back episodes, and continues with two every Monday, bring the saga to an end on December 26.

Also starring: Ruth Wilson, Simone Kirby, Will Keen, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jade Anouka, Ruta Gedminstas, Jamie Ward.

10/9c The Good Doctor (ABC)

Lim’s anger at Shaun rears its ugly head again when she walks out of a meeting about a patient without saying more than a few words. Glassman catches on, but he can’t convince Lim to let it go. Will Shaun make more of a mess as he tries to fix this?

Meanwhile, a patient nearly dies after someone leaves a surgical sponge inside her and Morgan faces her traumatic past while helping a sexual assault survivor.

Tuesday, December 6

Welcome To Chippendales (Hulu)

What is Nick getting up to in New York?

The show must go in even though the club is down its creative director, and the Chippendales calendar become a hot commodity.

But a snub by Steve gives Otis a much-needed wake up call.

8/7c The Resident (FOX)

Buckle your seatbelts because the Fall finale is about to take us on an emotional rollercoaster ride!

We finally get to find out about Nic’s father and whatever happened to him when he’s brought into Chastain with a low heart rate after falling out of contact with Conrad and Gigi five years ago, since Nic’s death.

After Billie loses a patient during a risky surgery she advised against, the patient’s son goes on a rampage that could place Billie and others in jeopardy in the middle of an OR. Check out this shocking promo!

8/7c The Winchesters (The CW)

It’s the midseason finale and Mary and John are getting closer than ever to finding their fathers.

Meanwhile, Millie, Lata, Ada, and John decipher notes as Carlos helps Mary investigate where the Akrida might be hiding, but what they come across is more than they were hoping for.

Tom Welling makes his first appearance as Mary’s dad, Samuel Campbell and Supernatural alum Richard Speight Jr. directs, making this an episode you won’t want to miss!

8/7c FBI 9/8c Monarch (FOX)

Y’all, the Monarch season finale is going to be INTENSE!

The Roman family is falling apart at the seams with Roman against Roman as the stakes heighten, secrets are revealed, and the empire is in jeopardy.

How will Gigi react when she learns the truth about Kayla and Luke? Will Albie or Nicky go to prison for murdering Clive? What happens now that Albie and Luke have come to blows? Steady those cowboy hats and grab some popcorn, because the Romans are going out in style.

Wednesday, December 7

9/8c Chicago Med (NBC)

The OR 2.0 that Marcel just got was supposed to make his job easier, but when the technology is harder to get the hang of than he expected, it could put a patient’s life in danger. As usual, Marcel and Will butt heads, but can Marcel pull off a miracle here?

Elsewhere, Dr. Charles treats a patient with dementia, but the biggest news is that April and Choi are getting married. This is Choi’s final episode, so he’d better get his happy ending!

9/8c Chicago Fire (NBC)

The station responds to a dangerous call that involves live grenades and may place Stella in serious danger to Severide’s horror.

Meanwhile, Severide has regrets about helping the detective with the Martucci case.

And a familiar face makes a surprising turn by the fall finale’s end.

10/9c Big Sky: Deadly Trails (ABC)

The winter finale is here, and the stakes have never been higher!

Cassie tries to dig into the connection between Walter, Sunny, and Buck, while Avery continues to be in over his head with Tony.

It will all leas to a shocking ending and a deadly attack that will change everything.

10/9c Reginald The Vampire (SYFY)

The Assessment, much anticipated, is here. The only open question is whether or not Reginald will survive it.

Reginald must deal with his past decisions, and is confronted with his own self doubt. Will Reginald and Maurice make it through everything alive?

10/9c Chicago PD (NBC)

The chilling human trafficking case with the chief’s son comes to a close, but it’ll be a dark series of twists and turns leading up to that moment as Hailey and the team pour there all into taking Sean down.

It’s a mostly case-centric finale that wraps some things up and leaves some things up in the air, including, perhaps, Upstead.

Check out the promo, and don’t forget to tune in for our full review.

Thursday, December 8

Gossip Girl (HBO Max)

The third episode of the sophomore season is the best episode of the series to date.

Monet's scheming reaches a new level, and the series throws in some OMG-worthy twists that throw it all the way back to the good old days of the original.

Even Obie, who has largely been underutilized, gets some great material.

Doom Patrol (HBO Max)

Our favorite super team of super losers is back and the stakes have never been higher!

Equipped with their time machine and Rita as their intrepid leader, what could possibly go wrong? Everything, apparently (and, yeah, duh.) But an apocalypse landscape riddled with zombie were-butts and another, even more threatening danger on the horizon could only be dealt with by our Doom Patrol.

Can Rita really lead? Can Vic tech support without his tech? What is Jane like with Dr. Harrison as primary? Tune into the double-decker, super-sized premiere and find out!

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount+)

Everyone loves a holodeck adventure, right? Well, maybe not the people who get trapped there when it malfunctions.

As the Protostar crew have their senses tested and their beliefs questioned, The Diviner and The Vindicator put a new plan in motion aboard the Dauntless.

With all the pieces in play, it’s anyone’s guess how and where (and when!) the final, inevitable showdown will occur. This is Trek excitement at its best! Beam onboard and go fast!

8/7c Law & Order (NBC)

Law & Order’s fall finale is here, and it is not going quietly into the night! When an innocent man is accused of a crime, he’s had enough and takes hostages so that he won’t be made to go back to jail!

This story addresses the overrepresentation of Black people in the prison population as well as offering a tense crisis for the cops to deal with. And when this case makes it to trial, what are Price and Maroun going to do with it?

9/8c Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

Get your tissues ready, Rollins fans! This is Rollins’ last episode of SVU.

The writers have promised a happy ending, and it might involve Rollins and Carisi tying the knot! Rollins also will be taking a teaching job, which leaves the door open for guest appearances in the future.

Meanwhile, Benson hopes the case that falls into her lap will make Noah’s Christmas wish come true. What could that be?

10/9c CSI: Vegas (CBS)

Catherine’s frustration intensifies when a lead suspect in Grace’s disappearance is found murdered.

The team exhausts all their skills to figure out who killed the suspect.

Also, will his death will lead them to Grace?

10/9c Law & Order: Organized Crime

Uh-oh! It sounds like the team could be in danger, and not only because Bell has been ordered to disband the unit.

When a meeting with Robert Silas goes sideways, it could lead to violence. It’s up to Bell and Stabler to get creative, and when Stabler is given free rein anything could happen! Will the Season 3 fall finale end on a cliffhanger?

Friday, December 9

Acapulco (Apple TV+)

As we near the end of the second season, the explosive intersection of past and present approaches as the fate of Maximo’s relationship with Don Pablo and the culmination of his burning crush on Dianne will be revealed at the funeral.

In the interim, Maximo is still on board the S.S. Isabel. Meanwhile, Maximo’s exiled sister Sara gets a potentially life-changing offer. The show’s second season has been breezy, sweet, gorgeous, and led with a lot of heart. This episode should be no exception.

8/7c S.W.A.T. (CBS)

20-Squad is doing things big for the midseason finale.

Violence erupts at a popular food truck festival and the team must contend with a deadly cartel determined to recover a large lost drug shipment.

With it being the midseason finale, anything can happen, but whatever does is unpredictable. WIll they be able to do it?

10/9c Blue Bloods (CBS)

We’re lucky enough to get one more episode of Blue Bloods before our favorite cop family saga goes on its Christmas hiatus! This time around, Frank and the mayor butt heads over an off-duty cop’s political statement, and that’s the least of the family’s worries.

It was only a matter of time before one of the dirty cops Jamie has to investigate has ties to someone he loves. Could it be Eddie’s partner?

And is Anthony worried about Jack’s ties to shady people because of Erin’s campaign or is he jealous of Erin and Jack’s renewed connection?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.