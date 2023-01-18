Apple TV+ Sets Spring Premieres for Ted Lasso Season 3 & Schmigadoon Season 2

Apple TV+ had plenty of news to share at the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour today.

Ted Lasso Season 3, which could turn out to be the final season of the hit comedy, will be back on the air in the spring.

The streaming service also shared an intense first-look photo for the new season.

Ted Lasso quickly earned praise and acclaim, with season one becoming the most Emmy-nominated freshman comedy series in history, landing top honors and awards.

In addition to its Emmy accolades, the series has been recognized with an esteemed Peabody Award, a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series Award for Sudeikis.

It has also landed three Critics Choice Awards, including Best Comedy Series, Best Actor in a Comedy Series for Sudeikis, and Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for Hannah Waddingham, sweeping all categories in which the series was nominated.

Additionally, The Writers Guild of America crowned Ted Lasso with honors for both Best Comedy and Best New Series.

"Ted Lasso" stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, an American football coach hired to manage a British soccer team—despite having no experience.

But what he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism, underdog determination...and biscuits.

The hit series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, Nick Mohammed, and Sarah Niles.

Meanwhile, Apple TV+ has announced that Schmigadoon! Season 2 will premiere with two episodes on Friday, April 7, with two episodes, followed by new episodes every Friday through May 5, 2023.

Here's the official logline for Season 3:

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator and executive producer Cinco Paul.

Returning stars include Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, and Kristin Chenoweth.

Also returning is Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit, with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.