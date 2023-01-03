Barbara Walters Remembered on The View as Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, Joy Behar Reunite For Tribute

at .

The View paid tribute to its legendary creator Barbara Walters on Tuesday's telecast.

Walters died on December 30 at the age of 93.

The episode brought co-hosts, past and present, together for a special installment that celebrated the legacy of Barbara.

Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Barbara Walters, Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck of "The View" speak onstage during the 33rd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, and Alyssa Farah Griffin were joined by Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, Lisa Ling, Sherri Sheperd, and Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

Behar, Vieira, Jones, and Matenopoulos were a part of the original panel when the show launched in 1997.

TV personality Barbara Walters attends the New York Public Library Lunch 2016: A New York State of Mind

“She is the reason we’re all sitting here today,” Goldberg said at the beginning of the telecast. 

Whoopi said that Barbara was a memorable part of the TV industry because "she did not allow them to not respect her.”

“We knew her better than anyone, I think,” added Behar.

“She was the original role model for everyone."

"She was not just a friend to us, she was really one of a kind and very important to the industry.”

The co-hosts opened up about how Walters loved to tell stories, and dirty jokes, among other things.

“She could tell you everything about anybody in the room,” said Jones during the telecast, adding that Barbara always had all the tea.

“She was the best gossiper, she knew how to tell tales…If you wanted to know the tea, Barbara Walters had it.”

TV Personality Barbara Walters arrives as Ralph Lauren Presents Exclusive Screening Of Hitchcock's To Catch A Thief

“She loved dirty jokes, and she loved to re-gift,” added Behar with a laugh. 

Behar said that “at Christmas, she would shop in her closet.”

Matenopoulos went on to speak about how Walters helped her career.

“I was a 22-year-old journalism student at NYU,” Matenopoulos said, adding that the advice from Walters was vital.

Barbara Walters accepts a Lifetime Achievement Award during the 30th annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards

“Baby, you’re going to wear these shoes,” Matenopoulos recalled, “and this is what you’re going to say and what you’re not going to say.”

Check out another clip below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

TV News

TV News Photos

What to Watch December 10, 2022
What to Watch November 18, 2022
WTW November 12, 2022
What to Watch November 5, 2022
WTW October 29, 2022
WTW October 22, 2022

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Barbara Walters Remembered on The View as Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, Joy Behar Reunite For Tribute