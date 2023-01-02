Bridgerton Prequel Queen Charlotte Shares First-Look at Young Lady Danbury

The world of one of Netflix's biggest hits is set to expand in 2023.

The streaming service had many hits in 2022, and Bridgerton continued to hold up very well.

Now, fans have a prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, that will premiere ahead of Bridgerton Season 3.

Netflix dropped the first look at young Lady Danbury (played by Arsema Thomas).

Adjoa Andoh plays the role of Lady Danbury on the original series.

“With keen knowledge of the once divided social scene and the intricacies of marriage, Agatha becomes a guiding light for the new Queen, all while finding her own voice and power," reads the description of the character.

Andoh is set to return in the prequel alongside Ruth Gemmell and Golda Rosheuvel.

India Amarteifio takes on the role of the younger version of Charlotte in the eight-episode series.

Michelle Fairley (Gangs of London) plays Princess Augusta, Corey Mylchreest (The Sandman) plays Young King George, and Arsema Thomas (television debut) plays Young Agatha Danbury.

Rounding out the cast are Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – West End and Broadway, The War Below) as Young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis (The Nevers ) as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham (The Witcher) as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim (Nancy Drew) as Adolphus, Rob Maloney (Casualty) as the Royal Doctor, Cyril Nri (Cucumber) as Lord Danbury, and Hugh Sachs (Bridgerton Seasons 1 & 2) as Brimsley (older).

Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

A definite premiere date has not been set, but it is expected to launch at some point in the first quarter of 2023.

The Penelope and Colin-fronted third season of the original series is also set to launch this year.

