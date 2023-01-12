Criminal Minds: Evolution Renewed at Paramount+

The BAU will remain intact for another season at Paramount+.

The streaming service has renewed Criminal Minds: Evolution for a second season, it was revealed Thursday.

"We're thrilled to bring even more twisted storylines to our loyal fans of Criminal Minds: Evolution with the order of another season," Paramount Streaming chief programming officer Tanya Giles said in a statement.

"The series has always been a consistent top performer for Paramount+ and fans have quickly embraced this new season with its more serialized elements."

"There are still many dark twists and turns yet to come for the BAU this season, and we can't wait for fans to see what's in store."

Criminal Minds started its life in 2005 and concluded its run on CBS in 2020.

The revival was announced to be in the works shortly after, but there were some bumps in the road before we could hear the iconic term "wheels up" again.

Criminal Minds Evolution launched in November, bringing back Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster as members of the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit.

The series, which returned today with Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 1 Episode 6, focuses on the team members as they come together to hunt down an elusive serial killer (played by Zach Gilford).

Paramount+ revealed the series is in the top five original series, with the original series also getting more viewership on the streaming service.

The 10-episode freshman season is set to wrap on February 9.

Naturally, there will be questions about which stars from the original series might appear on the now-confirmed second season.

Fans had some reservations when it was revealed Matthew Gray Gubler would not be a part of the Paramount+ series.

Now, maybe the actor will stage a return on the second season.

Criminal Minds: Evolution has taken on a darker tone than its predecessor in the move to streaming, taking the franchise in a very different direction.

What are your thoughts on the renewal?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.