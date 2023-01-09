Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 1-09-23 - Eric Goes Dark!

Once upon a time, Eric was the good twin, while Sami was the chaos agent who caused massive problems for all of Salem. Not anymore! Eric's been tired for a while of being good. He's left the priesthood behind, broken up with Nicole for what is supposedly the final time, jumped into bed with Sloan, and faked a kidnapping to force Kristen to hand over the orchid that will save Marlena's life. Spoilers for Days of Our Lives for the week of 1-09-23 suggest that's only the beginning of Eric's fall from grace. Eric may make more sense as a gray character. His impeccable, priestly character always came off as more holier-than-thou than holy, and his judgmentalism toward Nicole was always extra cringy, considering he left the priesthood to be with her. He has the best chemistry with bad girls like Nicole, Eve, and Sloan. (I will forever be sad that Eric/Eve never became a thing!) His worst pairing was probably the equally saintly Jennifer, which put viewers to sleep. Days of Our Lives Classic Couple Spotlight: Lucas and Sami Start Gallery Still, Eric's overnight transformation from the "good" twin to troublemaker is jarring. It feels like a cry for help from someone who has suffered too many heartbreaks and needs mental health treatment. Hopefully, by the time this story ends, Eric will find his footing and be more faithful to himself. He doesn't need to return to his fake good guy persona, but evil doesn't suit him either! According to spoilers for Days of Our Lives during the week of 1-09-23, Eric will hold Kristen at gunpoint. This bizarre behavior will likely settle the question of whether Kristen is playing games with the orchid, but the last thing we need is another unstable person with a gun. Eric's behavior is likely driven by the fact that Marlena's illness has returned, and it's only a matter of days before she succumbs to it. Kate supposedly died already, and Kayla is weak, leaving Marlena the last woman standing. But without the antidote, she'll again become severely and terminally ill. That'll leave Eric furious, and he's been slightly unhinged for a while. His out-of-control behavior might leave some viewers wondering whether he's been possessed by the Devil! Hopefully not. We had more than enough of that, and ghost Charlie guiding Ava toward destructive behavior wasn't much better. Please scroll down to check out all eight Days of Our Lives spoilers for the week of 1-09-23.

Steve tries to rally Kayla as she begins to fade.

While Kate has already flatlined, Kayla will still cling to life, at least at the beginning of the week.

It's hard to take this super-accelerated disease seriously, especially since it's not likely that the women will remain dead.

Winter spoilers have the three visiting Heaven, which suggests they'll be resurrected on Earth sooner or later. Still, Steve's grief and attempt to be optimistic for Kayla's sake should be emotional.

Chad desperately tries to reach Stephanie with the bad news about Kayla.

Alex declined Chad's call so that he could finally have his alone time with Stephanie. While he didn't have the right to touch her phone, it was understandable.

Chad interrupts every time Alex and Stephanie are about to get it on, and no one expects Kayla to be at death's door.

But if Stephanie learns too late that Kayla is seriously ill again, she will never forgive Alex, and he will have caused the thing he fears most to happen: Stephanie dumping him for Chad.

Lucas and Orpheus have a nasty run-in at Statesville!

Yes, that's right. Lucas is back, at least for a few weeks.

Lucas is my favorite recurring character, and Orpheus is my favorite villain. This will be great!

If Orpheus gloats about Kate's "death," you can bet Lucas will do everything in his power to get revenge. Spoilers suggest he might work undercover at Statesville to gather evidence. This will be fun!

Marlena has a heart-to-heart with Eric while the illness takes hold of her.

A dying Marlena will want Eric to give up his newfound darkness, but will he listen?

In the past, Eric bargained with God for Marlena's life, but he's not in a praying mood nowadays, and if Marlena dies, he will go into full revenge mode.

The only question is whether Sloan will support his revenge plots. She's busy avenging her own parents' death -- will she think Eric's similar mission is justified?

Eric goes to the dark side!

Spoilers say Eric will hold Kristen at gunpoint, leading a disapproving Nicole to confront him.

Nicole is right that this behavior suggests Eric needs help, but she's the worst person to recommend it.

Eric's tried to wash his hands of her and is determined to be a troublemaker. Nicole's disapproval will only push him further along this path.

Brady tries to get Chloe to reconcile now that she knows the truth.

Kristen's leverage against Brady is gone now that the orchid's disappeared, so Brady wants to get back together with Chloe.

Chloe is technically involved with Stefan, but now that she knows Kristen helped brainwash Stefan, she's not sure she's interested. Still, she shouldn't be in a rush to get back together with Brady.

He gave in to all of Kristen's demands instead of telling Chloe the truth, causing unnecessary heartbreak. That suggests he's not the right person for Chloe.

Sloan ambushes Chanel.

Ugh. Chanel, get a restraining order already.

Sloan needs to stop going after her father's victims. How is it that she was worried about getting disbarred by allowing Rachel to sleep over but has no such fear when she's doing actual illegal things?

Of course, this might not literally mean ambushing Chanel, but whatever Sloan has planned is not good.

Leo and Gwen seek legal advice.

They can't hire Sloan since she threw Leo under the bus (and he still owes her money!).

Nor can they hire Justin since this involves Bonnie's kidnapping.

So will they hire Belle or a random lawyer? And will that person give them the right advice?

Days of Our Lives streams exclusively on Peacock. New episodes drop on weekdays at 6 AM EST / PST.

