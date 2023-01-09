Diana Jenkins Departs The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After One Season

It's one and done for Diana Jenkins on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Jenkins revealed to People on Monday that she was bowing out of the Bravo reality series after a single season as a featured housewife.

"As many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year," the star said.

"You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest."

"To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," added.

"I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding."

"I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you."

Jenkins joined the series during its recent 12th season and was at the center of some of the most dramatic moments.

Diana's future on the series was questioned when she didn't appear at the reunion taping late last year.

Jenkins appeared on Zoom for a short segment but didn't address much of the drama she was a part of,

At the time, it was reported Jenkins didn't appear due to a positive COVID test.

"Diana's very disappointed because she really wanted to be there in personally, especially for her first reunion," a source said to People.

"Unfortunately, she came back from Hawaii about a week ago and days later tested positive for COVID. She's still testing positive as of this morning, and won't be able to make it."

Jenkins' departure signals a significant shift for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which is set to begin filming in the coming weeks on its 13th season.

Lisa Rinna confirmed that she would not return earlier this month, ending her eight-season run on the show.

"This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Rinna said in a statement.

"It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

It's unclear at this stage whether Kyle Richards, Sutton Strack, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, or Crystal Kung Minkoff will be back.

Richards is considered a slam-dunk to return because she's been on every season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.