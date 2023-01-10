Dungeons & Dragons Live-Action Series Snags Paramount+ Order

Paramount+ is adding another iconic franchise to its roster.

According to Deadline, the streaming service has picked up a live-action TV series based on the Dungeons & Dragons fantasy role-playing game franchise.

Rawson Marshall Thurber (Red Notice) penned the script for the first episode and is set to direct the premiere.

Dungeons & Dragons has nabbed an eight-episode order for its first season.

Details on the plot are being kept under wraps for now, but we might get more insight into the series after the upcoming movie Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters on March 31.

The flick comes from directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Michael Gilio.

For now, it looks like the creative teams and stars of both projects are different, but that could change.

The movie stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

The series has been in the works for almost a year, with it being taken out to potential buyers late last year.

Thurber served as writer, producer, and director of Red Notice, a hit Netflix original movie that featured Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

He is working on two sequels, as well as a movie adaptation of the Voltron series for Amazon.

Dungeons & Dragons has had several adaptations, including an animated series that aired from 1983-85 on CBS.

A movie also dropped in 2000. While it spawned a couple of sequels, it did not go down well with critics.

It will be fun to see whether the latest movie and TV series manage to become success stories.

The brand name alone should be enough, but all we can do is speculate and wait to find out what happens.

What are your thoughts on the series order?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.