General Hospital Announces 60th Anniversary Plans: Sonya Eddy Tribute, and a Blast From the Past

General Hospital is entering the new year with plans for its 60th anniversary and a special tribute to the late Sonya Eddy.

Eddy played head nurse Epiphany Johnson from 2006 until her death in December.

Firstly, ABC revealed in honoring the 60th anniversary, it planned to present the cast and crew with a stage dedication on the Prospect Studios lot, "permanently commemorating the show's legacy and serving as a reminder of the history that has been made in that very spot."

The aforementioned Sonya Eddy tribute is set to air in late March.

Then, the beloved Nurses Ball returns starting the week of April 3, a fictional glamorous charity event complete with red-carpet fashion and musical performances from the illustrious citizens of Port Charles dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness.

This marks the first time the Nurses Ball has aired since 2020.

The celebration will continue as icons of Port Charles unite to stop a legendary threat from the past.

Jane Elliot is set to reprise her role as the legendary Tracy Quartermaine in April.

General Hospital remains a hit for ABC, with the series winning five Daytime Emmy Awards, including the marquee Outstanding Drama Series, marking the show's 15th win for this honor as well as the record for most wins in the category.

The iconic series stars Genie Francis, Maurice Benard, Finola Hughes, Kristina Wagner, Nancy Lee Grahn, Rebecca Herbst, Kelly Monaco, and Laura Wright.

The series also stars Kirsten Storms, Dominic Zamprogna, Maura West, Chad Duell, Roger Howarth, Donnell Turner, Michael Easton, Eden McCoy, and Cynthia Watros.

Rounding out the cast is Katelyn MacMullen, Sofia Mattsson, Amanda Setton, Brook Kerr, Nicholas Chavez, Avery Kristen Pohl, Cameron Mathison, and Charles Shaughnessy.

Tajh Bellow, Tanisha Harper, Tabyana Ali, Robert Gossett, Josh Kelly, Gregory Harrison, and Evan Hofer.

General Hospital was created by husband-and-wife soap writers, Frank and Doris Hursley.

Frank Valentini is the executive producer and showrunner.

Chris Van Etten and Dan O'Connor are co-head writers. The series is produced by ABC.

Check out a teaser for coming events below.

