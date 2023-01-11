Golden Globes: Abbott Elementary Leads TV Winners

Golden Globes: Abbott Elementary Leads TV WinnersPaul Dailly at . Updated at .
The 80th annual Golden Globes premiered on NBC Tuesday night, marking the first time the embattled awards show was on the air since 2021.
Abbott Elementary continued to be an awards magnet, proving there is still some life in the broadcast networks.
The hit comedy secured three wins, including for best comedy, dominating the other shows on the list.
The White Lotus was the only other series to pick up multiple nominations, with Jennifer Coolidge landing one.
There was also a lot of new blood in the awards, with HBO's House of the Dragon winning the best drama series.
There were also awards for The Bear, Yellowstone, and Dahmer.
HBO dominated the networks, with four wins, while ABC netted three, and Hulu and Netflix each had two.
Check out the complete list of winners below.
Best Television Series – Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon (WINNER)
Ozark
Severance
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (WINNER)
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (WINNER)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Black Bird
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (WINNER)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (WINNER)
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven
Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (WINNER)
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark (WINNER)
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Henry Winkler, Barry
