Golden Globes: Abbott Elementary Leads TV Winners

The 80th annual Golden Globes premiered on NBC Tuesday night, marking the first time the embattled awards show was on the air since 2021.

Abbott Elementary continued to be an awards magnet, proving there is still some life in the broadcast networks.

The hit comedy secured three wins, including for best comedy, dominating the other shows on the list.

The White Lotus was the only other series to pick up multiple nominations, with Jennifer Coolidge landing one.

There was also a lot of new blood in the awards, with HBO's House of the Dragon winning the best drama series.

There were also awards for The Bear, Yellowstone, and Dahmer.

HBO dominated the networks, with four wins, while ABC netted three, and Hulu and Netflix each had two.

Check out the complete list of winners below.

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon (WINNER)

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone (WINNER)

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear (WINNER)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (WINNER)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (WINNER)

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (WINNER)

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird (WINNER)

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark (WINNER)

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

Henry Winkler, Barry

