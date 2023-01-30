Lisa Loring, Original Wednesday Actress on The Addams Family, Dies at 64

Lisa Loring, best known for playing Wednesday Addams on the original live-action Addams Family series, has died.

According to Variety, the actress died Saturday of a stroke.

She was 64.

Writer and producer Laura Jacobsen shared news of Loring's death on Facebook.

"It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring."

Jacobsen said Sunday that the actress "suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure" four days prior and had been on life support for three days.

"Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night," Jacobson continued.

"She is embedded in the tapestry that is pop culture and in our hearts always as Wednesday Addams."

"Beautiful, kind, a loving mother, Lisa's legacy in the world of entertainment is huge."

"And the legacy for her family and friends — a wealth of humor, affection and love will long play in our memories."

"RIP, Lisa. Damn, girl… you were a ton of fun."

Butch Patrick, who played Eddie Munster on The Munsters, also remembered Loring on Facebook.

"Very sorry to hear of my dear friend Lisa Loring's passing," he said.

"We were very close and worked together often. I know she was very weak. I was in her company just a few weeks ago. Godspeed my friend."

Loring played Wednesday for two years on the ABC comedy but made a big impact on the multiple future interpretations of the character.

After The Addams Family, Loring went on to make appearances on multiple shows like The Phyllis Diller Show, The Girl from U.N.C.L.E., Fantasy Island, Barnaby Jones, and As the World Turns.

She had a recurring role as Cricket Montgomery on the daytime soap.

Loring reprised her Wednesday role in the 1977 movie Halloween with the New Addams Family.

Her last acting credit was the 2015 movie Doctor Spine.

May Lisa Loring rest in peace.

