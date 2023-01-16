Magnum P.I. Season 5 Trailer Drops, and We Have Plenty of Questions

The promotional train for Magnum P.I. Season 5 on NBC is in full swing.

The official trailer for its first season on NBC dropped on Sunday, and it looks like a treat for longtime fans.

After the steamy promo released earlier this month, the new trailer shows Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Higgins (Perdita Weeks) playing their new dynamic to perfection.

"How do you know I have good news?" Magnum asks in the trailer.

"You have that look," Higgins responds.

"Well, maybe I have Resting Confident Smirk Face," Magnum fires back, and maybe he's right.

This wouldn't be Magnum P.I. without some action, so there's plenty of that in the trailer.

"Living in Hawaii, I find that each day is like the one before. Everywhere you go, you can feel that aloha spirit," Magnum narrates.

"But sometimes you wake up, and everything seems different, like it's not just going to be another day in paradise."

"It might even be something better."

NBC also unveiled some key art that sheds light on the big move to its new home after CBS canceled it last year.

As previously reported, the series was canceled after four seasons.

But things changed when NBC ordered 20 fresh episodes, citing the strong response to the series.

"Magnum P.I. is a modern take on the classic series, centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL, who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator," NBC says of the series.

"A charming rogue, an American hero, and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin's Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business."

"With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!"

Also starring in Magnum P.I. Season 5 are Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang.

Check out the trailer below, and be sure to watch the two-hour premiere event on February 19 at 9/8c.

It looks like a great season ahead.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.