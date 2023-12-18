Fanatic Feed: LA Brea Season 3 Trailer, Magnum P.I. XL Finale, and More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, December 18, 2023.

NBC's Magnum P.I. will conclude with a two-hour series, finale it has been announced.

After ending 2023 with two episodes still in the can, there were questions about when the show would return.

TVLine has revealed that the two episodes will air back-to-back on Wednesday, January 3, 2024, beginning at 9 p.m. E.T.

It's a real shame the series is ending because Magnum P.I. Season 5 has been the show at its very best, and there are plenty of ways it could continue.

Despite the cancellation, its passionate fans are not giving up the hope of finding the series a third home.

Meanwhile, MGM+ has announced a pickup of Beacon 23 Season 2.

The freshman season of the Lena Heady sci-fi drama concluded this month, but new episodes are already slated to debut in April 2024.

"The creative team behind Beacon 23 has masterfully brought Hugh Howey's best-selling book to life, and we're excited for fans to continue this journey into Beacon 23's universe of suspense, emotion, and unforeseen twists," said Michael Wright, head of MGM+.

"We're thrilled that Beacon 23 has found a loyal audience on MGM+ and look forward to sharing more episodes with fans in 2024," said David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, Co-Executive Chairmen, Boat Rocker Media and Co-Chairmen, Boat Rocker Studios.

"Thank you to our dedicated creative partners, the wonderful team at MGM+, and the talented cast and crew for helping deliver what is sure to be an unforgettable season of television."

"Beacon 23's Season Two ups the game: more action, more mysteries, more twists, and exciting new characters," said Glen Mazzara.

"It's a thrill ride. I can't wait for the audience to see it."

"I'm so grateful to MGM+ for continuing the story of Beacon 23," said Joy Blake.

"What an incredible opportunity for us to tell the stories of such unexpected characters whose lives are inextricably linked by a place that few understand, and none can ever leave."

Stephan James (Homecoming), Natasha Mumba (The Last of Us), and Ellen Wong (GLOW) will join the cast for Season 2.

Over in the world of Netflix, an Addams Family universe could be in the works.

News broke today that a Wednesday spinoff focused on Fred Armisen's Uncle Fester is in the works.

News of a spinoff comes as Wednesday Season 2 is gearing up for production after dominating the conversation upon its 2022 launch.

Armisen was a guest star during the freshman season of the Jenna Ortega drama and is expected to return for the second season.

Details about the project are being kept under wraps, which makes sense because a deal has yet to be reached to bring the spinoff to life.

Given Wednesday's huge viewership statistics, it's no surprise that Netflix is interested in becoming home to a full-fledged franchise.

Over in the world of NBC, we have a trailer for the third and final season of LA Brea.

The series returns Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

On La Brea Season 3 Episode 1, "After the clearing's destroyed in a dinosaur attack, the Survivors must find a new home to live," the logline teases.

"Gavin discovers a clue about where Eve has gone, but tracking the lead down results in more tragic consequences."

The cast includes Eoin Macken, Zyra Gorecki, Chiké Okonkwo, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh Mckenzie, and Jon Seda, with Nicholas Gonzalez, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Tonantzin Carmelo, and Natalie Zea.

The trailer teases the coming events, including the aftermath of La Brea Season 2, which turned the show on its head.

Check it out below.

Over in Salem, we're getting a face from 90210.

Days of Our Lives has cast AnnaLynne McCord.

Deadline broke the news, revealing that the actress has signed a one-year deal to play Marin.

Her character is described as a "fascinating and complicated woman who is devastatingly beautiful, almost angelic in her outward appearance."

"The desire of many but her heart belongs to only one man who continues to push her away for her own good."

